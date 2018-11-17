New police office on the cards to look after south Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish South Punjab Police Office (SPPO) to look into the affairs of the southern part of the province.

The initiative is being taken in light of the discussion around the possible creation of a south Punjab province.

Some police officers believe that initially the newly proposed police office would continue to work under the Punjab inspector general. Later, it could be separated from the current police department in case a new province was carved out.

According to the proposed scheme, the SPPO shall be headed by an additional inspector general (addl IG) (BPS-21 officer) and supported by a deputy inspector general (DIG) police and two assistant inspectors general (AIG). Besides, in order to improve the estate management function of the Central Police Office (CPO) a separate vacancy of a DIG shall be created.

A summary to this effect has been moved by the CPO to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for immediate creation of five new slots -- one BPS-21, two BPS-20 and two others of AIGs. A copy of the summary is available with Dawn.

The summary stated that south Punjab consisted of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur. As per the last census, the total population of the region is over 34 million, while the district police force’s strength in the southern districts is around 29,000.

“In line with the vision of the Punjab government to facilitate the people of the region, the SPPO is needed to be established; it will be headed by an additional IG,” the summary states. He will also supervise regional police officers (RPOs) of DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur, look after maintenance of public order, crime, special operations, public security and delivery of public service in south Punjab.

A post of DIG (headquarters) south Punjab shall be created to work as principal staff officer to and assist the additional IG. He shall be responsible for transfers/postings of police officers and ministerial staff posted in south Punjab, discipline and service representation of the staff, coordination with the CPO (IG office), distribution of work in the region etc.

Similarly, the AIG (discipline) shall be responsible for discipline- and establishment-related issues of the staff posted in the region, monitoring of accountability policy implementation, supervision of secret branches and directive cells etc. He shall also deal with issues such as death in police custody, involvement of police officers in criminal and corruption cases, maintenance of record and declaration of assets etc.

The AIG (operations) shall be responsible for collection of information/facts on major, sensational and special reports/cases/crimes, and public order situations from districts and regions along with police action taken for the perusal of additional IG of the newly proposed region.

He shall also be responsible for the transmission of operation orders of the additional IG to the regions and districts concerned and seeking progress and follow-ups, liaison with other police units for crosschecking of information provided by the field formations, preparation of reports regarding crimes etc. The AIG shall also act as staff officer to the additional IG, according to the summary.

The summary also recommended creation of a post of DIG (infrastructure, development and estate management).

The proposed officer shall be responsible for raising physical infrastructure of the police establishments, especially the new police stations and police posts in the region, and for the efficient resource utilisation in the region.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2018