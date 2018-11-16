At least 2 dead, 8 injured in explosion near Quaidabad flyover in Karachi

At least two persons died while eight others received injuries following an explosion which occurred near the Quaidabad flyover in Malir area of the Metropolis on Friday night, police said.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the condition of injured is said to be critical.

“At least eight to 10 people sustained injuries when an explosion occurred near the stalls of roadside vendors under the Quaidabad flyover,” said Karachi East Zone DIG Amir Farooqi. Two injured succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital, they have been identified as Shahid and Maqbool.

The senior officer said that the exact nature of the explosion was being determined.

DSP Malir City Ali Hassan said that a cart belonging to a fruit vendor present near the DC office "had some unknown things present under it which exploded".

He too could not confirm the cause of the blast but said that a Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) had been called to the site which was busy assessing another explosive device recovered from the site of the blast, said to be planted within a "tiffin box", DawnNewsTV reported.

The surrounding area experienced a breakdown of electricity following the blast, which is yet to be restored, according to DawnNewsTV.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was quick to take notice of the incident and sought a report from the Additional IG Karachi and directed that all possible assistance be given for the treatment of the injured persons.

