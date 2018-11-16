DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian poet Javed Akhtar, film star Shabana Azmi arrive in Pakistan to attend Faiz festival

APPUpdated November 16, 2018

Email

Famous Indian actress Shabana Azmi attending the first session of 4th Faiz International Festival 2018. —APP
Famous Indian actress Shabana Azmi attending the first session of 4th Faiz International Festival 2018. —APP

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday said the current visit of noted Indian poet Javed Akhtar along with his wife, film star Shabana Azmi, to Pakistan would open new doors of peace for Pak-India relationships.

In a meeting with the Indian celebrity couple, who are in Pakistan to attend the “4th Faiz International Festival”, Chohan said both the neighbouring countries should work together “in the areas of art to promote harmony and peace in the region”.

On this occasion, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar said that they were overwhelmed by the warm welcome which had been given to them by the people of Pakistan.

“We will never forget the love and respect which we received during the visit”, they added.

On the first day of the festival, a session was held in which Faiz Ahmad Faiz's daughter Saleema Hashmi and Shabana Azmi, the daughter of Kaifi Azmi, recalled the friendship between Faiz and Kaifi Azmi.

They exchanged their views about both literary personalities to spread the message of peace, love, humanity and friendship among the people of the Subcontinent.

In the session, Azmi and her spouse Javed Akhtar presented poems to the audience which appreciated them, besides lauding the poetry of Faiz and Kaifi Azmi.

Famous Indian actress Shabana Azmi attending the first session of 4th Faiz International Festival 2018. —APP
Famous Indian actress Shabana Azmi attending the first session of 4th Faiz International Festival 2018. —APP

Later, a play 'Kala Mainda Bhes,' written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Madeeha Gauher, was presented at Alhamra Hall No 2.

Separately, a musical show was also organised in which Tahira Syed sang poems written by Faiz.

Moneeza Hashmi, the daughter of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, lauded the government's efforts to make the festival a success in which literary figures from across the world were participating.

She said the festival had become a symbol of love, sensitivity, and care for others, adding that a number of events had been included in the festival, especially for youth to make them aware about literary personalities and their achievements through plays and stage performances.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Zahid
Nov 16, 2018 11:07pm

Welcome to the land of great people and their great leader Imran Khan

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 16, 2018 11:11pm

What does he know of India-Pakistan relations? If Fayyaz Chohan says this visit of Javed and Shabana Azmi, to Pakistan would open new doors of peace for Pak-India relationships, then it has no credibility what so ever.

Recommend 0
Siva D
Nov 17, 2018 12:08am

Shabana and Javed are a class act.

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Nov 17, 2018 12:17am

This is what we do as Pakistanis, we invite Indians, unlike our Indian counterparts who are busy in renaming cities.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 16, 2018

Yemen peace plan

The ruinous war in Yemen is a blot on the global conscience.
Updated November 16, 2018

Journalist in jail

High drama and a lack of self-restraint have often characterised the actions of law enforcers across the country.
Updated November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

What appears to be clear is that Dawar was tortured, his death has been claimed by a hitherto unknown militant group.
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...