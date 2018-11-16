DAWN.COM

Chief justice takes notice of GB tourism minister's 'misbehaviour' at Islamabad airport

Dawn.comNovember 16, 2018

Screengrab from video shows a passenger, believed to be Fida Hussain, allegedly misbehaving with the arrival incharge of Islamabad airport. —Photo courtesy Facebook video
Screengrab from video shows a passenger, believed to be Fida Hussain, allegedly misbehaving with the arrival incharge of Islamabad airport. —Photo courtesy Facebook video

The Supreme Court has ordered Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Hussain and the arrival in charge at Islamabad Airport to appear before the court on November 17 and explain their position about an incident where Hussain allegedly misbehaved with the airport official following a flight delay on Thursday.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar issued court summons on Friday asking both Hussain and the airport official to appear before the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry on Saturday.

"As per media reports, the incident took place over a flight delay due to bad weather and the minister pushed the arrival incharge so hard that he stumbled," observes the SC notice.

On Thursday, November 16, Gilgit-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-607 scheduled for 7am was first delayed due to technical reasons and cancelled later due to bad weather.

Videos of an angry passenger protesting against the delay went viral on social media that day.

The passenger, reported by the videographer to be Hussain, set fire to his possessions in protest over the delay, including "an expensive jacket". When a fire extinguisher was brought to put the flames out, the passenger kicked it away in anger, as seen in the video.

Furthermore, when an airport security official approaches him to address the matter, the passenger can be seen holding his arms up and repeating: "Go bring handcuffs."

In another video, the same man, reportedly the tourism minister, can be seen arguing with a white-uniformed official.

"The weather is bad you say. The weather is bad for one flight and not the other?" he exclaims incredulously before proceeding to ask the white-uniformed man his designation.

"I am the arrival in charge," responded the man, introducing himself.

At this the vexed passenger's annoyance turns to hostility and asking him to bring the manager of operations he shoves the arrival in charge hard, causing him to skid across the airport floor and stumble.

Later that day, the PIA spokesperson said CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik talked to GB Law Minister Aurangzeb Khan, who was also going to travel on the flight, and told him that the flight had been cancelled due to bad weather.

He said the passengers were moved to hotels for the night and assured that a special flight will be operated for them on Friday.

Pakistani
Nov 16, 2018 07:49pm

Shameful - Minister should have resigned on his own. Otherwise, IK should have asked for his resignation. Keeping quiet on such incidences is not the right approach. The government should come out strongly to clarify their stand on this. Why everything is left for SC to tackle.

Recommend 0
PTI Supporter
Nov 16, 2018 07:52pm

The minister deserves severe punishment for a) misbehaving with the poor arrival in charge, b) for burning the stuff, c) arrogance to the security staff. If weather is bad, it is bad - passengers safety comes first !

Recommend 0
Kamran
Nov 16, 2018 07:54pm

Northern most areas have always been on sudden weather change and flights have almost always been subject to weather permitting, the problem is PIA being a government organization is poorly staffed & poorly Equipped vs Weather alert, to coup with such eventuality, All Flights tickets bookings for these northern most routes must be done subject to weather permitting and passengers well informed , PIA needs to to do some learning from Nepal and other similar high altitude and windy destinations how to micro mange the flights or better Sell PIA operational shares to some good solid Competent Entrepreneur

Recommend 0
Imanndar
Nov 16, 2018 07:58pm

Great job Mr. CM what this country will do without you as VIP's pretend to be the owner of all public funded infrastructure. This is also rooted back to the popularity of hate and street tactics promoted and encouraged in this Islamic Republic for individual interests over the national priorities. So seeds of hate and street nuisance is going to the intolerable level which must be curtail by government oh wait which government ???

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 16, 2018 07:59pm

What is going on in our country? It seems like anyone can do anything they feel like? There is no such thing like law and order.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Nov 16, 2018 08:02pm

How is he allowed to start a fire? Security did nothing? Is this a joke

Recommend 0
AB
Nov 16, 2018 08:09pm

Fida Hussain has no manners,I wonder where they found him, hope the SC punishes him and not lets him go free after he appologises, should be kicked out from the KP government forthwith.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Nov 16, 2018 08:10pm

Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Nov 16, 2018 08:13pm

CJ Sahib please ask tlp leaders to also appear in front of you

Recommend 0
Nasir
Nov 16, 2018 08:15pm

Ban Fida Hussain from the airport and impose hefty fine. Not acceptable

Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
Nov 16, 2018 08:16pm

Another good move from our CJP.

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Nov 16, 2018 08:19pm

This is called VIP mindset where the VIP thinks he/she is above the law so he/she does not have to follow the rules and regulations.

Again, if Pak wants to move forward then it has to eliminate the three isms from the country i.e. Feudalism, Mullahism and VIPism because all these three ism think they are above the law plus establish the supremacy of the law by severely punishing anyone who dare breaks the law.

It is time to teach Pakistanis the importance of rules, regulations and above all the law. It is time for Pakistanis to stop feeling bad for rule breakers, corrupt and above all criminals. Apply the law and the punishment with full force even though it is on your own kin because remember if you can't do the time then you should not do the crime.

Here in the West majority of the people do not mess with rules, regulation and the law. The kids are taught this lesson at an early age in homes and school. No one even dare breaks a line even if it is the President of the country.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Nov 16, 2018 08:22pm

This man should be charged with arson, assault and causing public disturbance, what a complete disgrace.

Recommend 0
ZK
Nov 16, 2018 08:23pm

Is this the way to react, SC should order to cancel Fida Hussain's membership to the Assembly.

Recommend 0
ZK
Nov 16, 2018 08:23pm

These kinds of people are nothing but a shame for the country, their tolerance level is too low.

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Nov 16, 2018 08:25pm

Un-necessary action. The court should have let the sitting gov function.

Recommend 0
Rameez Khan
Nov 16, 2018 08:28pm

How dare anyone push any other human being? Shame on this man. He should be made an example out of!

Recommend 0
naji
Nov 16, 2018 08:28pm

Great CJP, this guy must be punish. Manhandling is a big issue all over the world at all level. He must be removed from its position, at least.

Recommend 0
Harry Jam
Nov 16, 2018 08:30pm

Minister should be fired immediately from ministership and ECP should disqualify the membership from parliment. Simple as that. Others will also start behaving.

Recommend 0
SAK
Nov 16, 2018 08:40pm

No one has the right even if he is a minister to shove and push a person who is performing his duty, Looks like the minister was went in insane mode, now its time to give him exemplary fine for his ill- mannered attitude.

Recommend 0
Manzer
Nov 16, 2018 08:46pm

Why does CJP has to jump into everything. Why can't the PM himself take care of such issues?

Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
Nov 16, 2018 08:49pm

These guys should be locked up straight away. And should be asked to do community service as punishment. They should also Apologise to the airport official. It shocking to see that police did not arrest them on the spot.

Recommend 0
Shehzada Rana
Nov 16, 2018 08:49pm

CJ sahib, and what about the treason case against Khadim Hussain Rizvi?

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Nov 16, 2018 08:52pm

The road rages, arrogance, office tantrums are order of the day for ministers, the bureaucrats,but ofcourse there are some surprising exemptions. Quite long time passed I was waiting at Collector of Customs Office,to prove my price of certain commodity, the Collector was Mr Ramzan Bhatti, he immediately called me inside and patently listen to my case, and accepted. So there are exceptions always. Road rages were common in Karachi, the guards of ministers always shout at other commuters to stay away, they disrespect the traffic wardens, a guide book of rules may be published for ministers to follow morals & discipline, if they violate the rules the ministry beneath their feet be pulled out, and they be declared banned to hold any public office. The CJP SC is requested to take strict action against the minister involved.

Recommend 0
Kalajadu
Nov 16, 2018 08:52pm

The security was a joke, he should have been arrested on the spot as an attempt to arson, disibedience of lawful orders, danger to public property. It is a public shame that the security instead instead indulgedin trying to convince him.

Recommend 0
shakir
Nov 16, 2018 08:53pm

@Pakistani, The minister is a PMLN guy. IK is helpless here.

Recommend 0
New Yorker
Nov 16, 2018 08:53pm

These goons should be punish the hardest way for example to other,s!

Recommend 0
rafiq
Nov 16, 2018 08:56pm

Minister mentally sick or power mad. He needs treatment. Please look into it.

Recommend 0
ahamed
Nov 16, 2018 09:00pm

@Pervez, Don't forget, the guy is a minister.

Recommend 0
ahamed
Nov 16, 2018 09:02pm

Behaving responsibly and setting a good example must begin with the minister. This minister is unfit and cannot support peace anywhere. Out!

Recommend 0
Masood
Nov 16, 2018 09:03pm

This Minister is crazy and dangerous!!!!!! He should be sacked immediately and charged with felony for pushing an innocent officer who is just doing his job !! Unbelievable!!!!!!

Recommend 0
WhatDifferenceDoesItMake.
Nov 16, 2018 09:04pm

The ironic thing is that if this minister was in the West and did that, no diplomatic pressure in the world would save him from the punishment!

Recommend 0
Saad
Nov 16, 2018 09:09pm

@Pakistani, Not resigned, now he must be fired and disqualified for lifetime.

Recommend 0
Nadia
Nov 16, 2018 09:09pm

He is not PTI minister

He must be punished and fined

Recommend 0
shahida khan
Nov 16, 2018 09:10pm

These videos say it all, This abuser, property destroyer , violent hoodlum should be severely punished . He set fire inside an airport, putting passengers and employees at risk. He assaulted airport employee, verbally and physically. he should get exemplary punishment . So this VIP culture can be eradicated.

Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 16, 2018 09:17pm

VIP culture must die! This person starting a fire inside the airport must be punished regardless of him position and title.

Recommend 0
reality bites
Nov 16, 2018 09:20pm

He should be suspended indefinitely.

Recommend 0
Zaidi
Nov 16, 2018 09:21pm

Shameful - A tourist minister is asking why a weather is bad for one flight and not for other flight. I guess he should be sent to primary school again where he can learn weather in all the cities of country is never the same. If Karachi and Lahore flights are going it doesn't mean same weather is also in Gilgit !!!

Recommend 0

