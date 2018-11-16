Chief justice takes notice of GB tourism minister's 'misbehaviour' at Islamabad airport
The Supreme Court has ordered Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Hussain and the arrival in charge at Islamabad Airport to appear before the court on November 17 and explain their position about an incident where Hussain allegedly misbehaved with the airport official following a flight delay on Thursday.
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar issued court summons on Friday asking both Hussain and the airport official to appear before the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry on Saturday.
"As per media reports, the incident took place over a flight delay due to bad weather and the minister pushed the arrival incharge so hard that he stumbled," observes the SC notice.
On Thursday, November 16, Gilgit-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-607 scheduled for 7am was first delayed due to technical reasons and cancelled later due to bad weather.
Videos of an angry passenger protesting against the delay went viral on social media that day.
The passenger, reported by the videographer to be Hussain, set fire to his possessions in protest over the delay, including "an expensive jacket". When a fire extinguisher was brought to put the flames out, the passenger kicked it away in anger, as seen in the video.
Furthermore, when an airport security official approaches him to address the matter, the passenger can be seen holding his arms up and repeating: "Go bring handcuffs."
In another video, the same man, reportedly the tourism minister, can be seen arguing with a white-uniformed official.
"The weather is bad you say. The weather is bad for one flight and not the other?" he exclaims incredulously before proceeding to ask the white-uniformed man his designation.
"I am the arrival in charge," responded the man, introducing himself.
At this the vexed passenger's annoyance turns to hostility and asking him to bring the manager of operations he shoves the arrival in charge hard, causing him to skid across the airport floor and stumble.
Later that day, the PIA spokesperson said CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik talked to GB Law Minister Aurangzeb Khan, who was also going to travel on the flight, and told him that the flight had been cancelled due to bad weather.
He said the passengers were moved to hotels for the night and assured that a special flight will be operated for them on Friday.
Shameful - Minister should have resigned on his own. Otherwise, IK should have asked for his resignation. Keeping quiet on such incidences is not the right approach. The government should come out strongly to clarify their stand on this. Why everything is left for SC to tackle.
The minister deserves severe punishment for a) misbehaving with the poor arrival in charge, b) for burning the stuff, c) arrogance to the security staff. If weather is bad, it is bad - passengers safety comes first !
Northern most areas have always been on sudden weather change and flights have almost always been subject to weather permitting, the problem is PIA being a government organization is poorly staffed & poorly Equipped vs Weather alert, to coup with such eventuality, All Flights tickets bookings for these northern most routes must be done subject to weather permitting and passengers well informed , PIA needs to to do some learning from Nepal and other similar high altitude and windy destinations how to micro mange the flights or better Sell PIA operational shares to some good solid Competent Entrepreneur
Great job Mr. CM what this country will do without you as VIP's pretend to be the owner of all public funded infrastructure. This is also rooted back to the popularity of hate and street tactics promoted and encouraged in this Islamic Republic for individual interests over the national priorities. So seeds of hate and street nuisance is going to the intolerable level which must be curtail by government oh wait which government ???
What is going on in our country? It seems like anyone can do anything they feel like? There is no such thing like law and order.
How is he allowed to start a fire? Security did nothing? Is this a joke
Fida Hussain has no manners,I wonder where they found him, hope the SC punishes him and not lets him go free after he appologises, should be kicked out from the KP government forthwith.
Naya Pakistan.
CJ Sahib please ask tlp leaders to also appear in front of you
Ban Fida Hussain from the airport and impose hefty fine. Not acceptable
Another good move from our CJP.
This is called VIP mindset where the VIP thinks he/she is above the law so he/she does not have to follow the rules and regulations.
Again, if Pak wants to move forward then it has to eliminate the three isms from the country i.e. Feudalism, Mullahism and VIPism because all these three ism think they are above the law plus establish the supremacy of the law by severely punishing anyone who dare breaks the law.
It is time to teach Pakistanis the importance of rules, regulations and above all the law. It is time for Pakistanis to stop feeling bad for rule breakers, corrupt and above all criminals. Apply the law and the punishment with full force even though it is on your own kin because remember if you can't do the time then you should not do the crime.
Here in the West majority of the people do not mess with rules, regulation and the law. The kids are taught this lesson at an early age in homes and school. No one even dare breaks a line even if it is the President of the country.
This man should be charged with arson, assault and causing public disturbance, what a complete disgrace.
Is this the way to react, SC should order to cancel Fida Hussain's membership to the Assembly.
These kinds of people are nothing but a shame for the country, their tolerance level is too low.
Un-necessary action. The court should have let the sitting gov function.
How dare anyone push any other human being? Shame on this man. He should be made an example out of!
Great CJP, this guy must be punish. Manhandling is a big issue all over the world at all level. He must be removed from its position, at least.
Minister should be fired immediately from ministership and ECP should disqualify the membership from parliment. Simple as that. Others will also start behaving.
No one has the right even if he is a minister to shove and push a person who is performing his duty, Looks like the minister was went in insane mode, now its time to give him exemplary fine for his ill- mannered attitude.
Why does CJP has to jump into everything. Why can't the PM himself take care of such issues?
These guys should be locked up straight away. And should be asked to do community service as punishment. They should also Apologise to the airport official. It shocking to see that police did not arrest them on the spot.
CJ sahib, and what about the treason case against Khadim Hussain Rizvi?
The road rages, arrogance, office tantrums are order of the day for ministers, the bureaucrats,but ofcourse there are some surprising exemptions. Quite long time passed I was waiting at Collector of Customs Office,to prove my price of certain commodity, the Collector was Mr Ramzan Bhatti, he immediately called me inside and patently listen to my case, and accepted. So there are exceptions always. Road rages were common in Karachi, the guards of ministers always shout at other commuters to stay away, they disrespect the traffic wardens, a guide book of rules may be published for ministers to follow morals & discipline, if they violate the rules the ministry beneath their feet be pulled out, and they be declared banned to hold any public office. The CJP SC is requested to take strict action against the minister involved.
The security was a joke, he should have been arrested on the spot as an attempt to arson, disibedience of lawful orders, danger to public property. It is a public shame that the security instead instead indulgedin trying to convince him.
@Pakistani, The minister is a PMLN guy. IK is helpless here.
These goons should be punish the hardest way for example to other,s!
Minister mentally sick or power mad. He needs treatment. Please look into it.
@Pervez, Don't forget, the guy is a minister.
Behaving responsibly and setting a good example must begin with the minister. This minister is unfit and cannot support peace anywhere. Out!
This Minister is crazy and dangerous!!!!!! He should be sacked immediately and charged with felony for pushing an innocent officer who is just doing his job !! Unbelievable!!!!!!
The ironic thing is that if this minister was in the West and did that, no diplomatic pressure in the world would save him from the punishment!
@Pakistani, Not resigned, now he must be fired and disqualified for lifetime.
He is not PTI minister
He must be punished and fined
These videos say it all, This abuser, property destroyer , violent hoodlum should be severely punished . He set fire inside an airport, putting passengers and employees at risk. He assaulted airport employee, verbally and physically. he should get exemplary punishment . So this VIP culture can be eradicated.
VIP culture must die! This person starting a fire inside the airport must be punished regardless of him position and title.
He should be suspended indefinitely.
Shameful - A tourist minister is asking why a weather is bad for one flight and not for other flight. I guess he should be sent to primary school again where he can learn weather in all the cities of country is never the same. If Karachi and Lahore flights are going it doesn't mean same weather is also in Gilgit !!!