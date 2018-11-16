DAWN.COM

9 officials of public sector companies refuse to return excess salaries: NAB DG tells SC

Rana BilalNovember 16, 2018

NAB Lahore DB Shahzad Saleem.

Nine officials from public sector companies have refused to return excess amount they received as salaries, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General Lahore Saleem Shahzad informed the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday.

In a report submitted to the SC, the anti-graft body said that out of 54 officials who had received excess salaries, 45 officials had agreed to return the amount. The report said that NAB had recovered more than Rs320 million from public officials who received excess salaries.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case regarding heads of public sector companies who were withdrawing market-based salaries that were over and above their regular salaries [based on officer's grade].

The chief justice asked Managing Director of Safe City Authority Ali Amir Malik, who is one of the nine officials who refused to return the excess amount, why he had been receiving Rs650,000 when, according to the government pay scale, he should have received Rs150,000-200,000. Justice Nisar lamented that officials who had been receiving excess amount of salaries had "looted the public's money".

Project Director of Safe City Authority Akbar Nasir Khan also appeared before the court today.

The bench ordered that the remaining officials return the excess amount within three months, warning that otherwise the court would take action. The hearing was adjourned until an specified date.

Comments (2)

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 16, 2018 04:28pm

I say to NAB that take stingent action against those who refused to return excess salaries they received as part of a special favour from their masters. Law should be same for all and set an example, where nobody take advantage of the law, no matter who they are.

Mansoor
Nov 16, 2018 04:46pm

By going back on the promises made by government we are shutting doors on any future help from foreign experts.

