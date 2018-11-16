'Missing' CDA official issues statement saying he is 'safe and sound' with relatives in DI Khan

In an interesting turn of events, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, who was earlier reported as 'missing' from Islamabad by his family members, issued a video statement on Friday saying he was in Dera Ismail Khan with his relatives and “completely safe and sound”.

The video starts with Ayaz Khan identifying himself as the CDA official and engineer. He then addresses the state institutions and concerned authorities saying he has come to visit his relatives in DI Khan.

Khan said he had lost his both mobile phones due to which he was unable to contact his family in Islamabad. The CDA official then requests the people in general and Pashtun community in specific to refrain from spreading any rumours [regarding his alleged abduction] “which is causing trouble to the state institutions”.

Earlier today, Ayaz Khan's family had registered a first information report (FIR) against his suspected abduction. Khan's brother-in-law, Hasan, had filed a complaint in the Aabpara police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Amir Niazi confirmed.

The complaint said that the CDA official had gone to his office in Islamabad's Sector G-6 on Thursday and had not returned home.

According to the application, Khan was in contact with his wife until 8pm on Thursday, when he had told her he would be home shortly.

After 8pm, however, the family lost touch with Khan as both of his numbers were switched off.

When some family members went to his office in Sector G-6 to look for Khan, they could not find him there even though his car was parked in the building's compound.

Hasan appealed to the police to help the family trace the CDA official, and later registered an FIR at the police station under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person).