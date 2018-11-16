DAWN.COM

'Missing' CDA official issues statement saying he is 'safe and sound' with relatives in DI Khan

Dawn.com | Shakeel QararUpdated November 16, 2018

Capital Development Authority's Deputy Director Ayaz Khan has reportedly gone missing from Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Facebook
In an interesting turn of events, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, who was earlier reported as 'missing' from Islamabad by his family members, issued a video statement on Friday saying he was in Dera Ismail Khan with his relatives and “completely safe and sound”.

The video starts with Ayaz Khan identifying himself as the CDA official and engineer. He then addresses the state institutions and concerned authorities saying he has come to visit his relatives in DI Khan.

Khan said he had lost his both mobile phones due to which he was unable to contact his family in Islamabad. The CDA official then requests the people in general and Pashtun community in specific to refrain from spreading any rumours [regarding his alleged abduction] “which is causing trouble to the state institutions”.

Earlier today, Ayaz Khan's family had registered a first information report (FIR) against his suspected abduction. Khan's brother-in-law, Hasan, had filed a complaint in the Aabpara police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Amir Niazi confirmed.

The complaint said that the CDA official had gone to his office in Islamabad's Sector G-6 on Thursday and had not returned home.

According to the application, Khan was in contact with his wife until 8pm on Thursday, when he had told her he would be home shortly.

After 8pm, however, the family lost touch with Khan as both of his numbers were switched off.

When some family members went to his office in Sector G-6 to look for Khan, they could not find him there even though his car was parked in the building's compound.

Hasan appealed to the police to help the family trace the CDA official, and later registered an FIR at the police station under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person).

jameel
Nov 16, 2018 02:37pm

one more gone...

Recommend 0
Akbar Khan
Nov 16, 2018 03:27pm

Security issue or lack of security.

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 16, 2018 03:40pm

How can somebody disappear from his office without witnesses?

Recommend 0
M. Ali
Nov 16, 2018 04:08pm

Need to fix those safe city surveillance system that last corrupt government installed.

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Nov 16, 2018 04:19pm

And this is happening in Islamabad. Very strange!

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 16, 2018 04:35pm

He went to Aapara office. Never came back.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 16, 2018 04:37pm

@jaredlee007, Why are you surprised about Islamabad. There are crimes in all the capitals of the world.

Recommend 0
Sceptic
Nov 16, 2018 05:18pm

Who is the Minister for Interior?

Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 16, 2018 05:29pm

Earlier citizens would disappear and now officials are also disappearing.

Recommend 0
A
Nov 16, 2018 06:14pm

What is going on? What is our so called agencies doing?

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 16, 2018 06:41pm

Hopefully the missing person is not a needle nor Islamabad a huge hay for the security agencies...

Recommend 0
Rafique Jalal
Nov 16, 2018 06:47pm

The officer has just appeared on Geo TV through a video and states he's in Dera Ismail Khan. The government must heaved a sigh of relief!

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Nov 16, 2018 07:01pm

Security agencies are to blame if they fail to catch the criminal.

Recommend 0

