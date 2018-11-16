DAWN.COM

CDA deputy director reported 'missing' by family

Shakeel QararNovember 16, 2018

Capital Development Authority's Deputy Director Ayaz Khan has reportedly gone missing from Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Facebook
Islamabad police on Friday started searching for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, after his brother-in-law filed an application saying that Khan had "gone missing".

Khan's brother-in-law Hasan filed a complaint in Aabpara police station today, saying that the CDA official had gone to his office in Islamabad's Sector G-6 yesterday and had not returned home. According to the application, Khan was in contact with his wife until 8pm and told her he will be home shortly.

After 8pm, however, the family lost touch with Khan as both of his numbers were switched off. When some family members went to his office in Sector G-6 to look for Khan, they could not find him there even though his car was parked in the building's compound.

Khan's brother-in-law has appealed to the police to help the family in finding the official.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Amir Niazi confirmed that the police had registered a complaint. A first information report has yet to be lodged.

Comments (5)

jameel
Nov 16, 2018 02:37pm

one more gone...

Akbar Khan
Nov 16, 2018 03:27pm

Security issue or lack of security.

M.Saeed
Nov 16, 2018 03:40pm

How can somebody disappear from his office without witnesses?

M. Ali
Nov 16, 2018 04:08pm

Need to fix those safe city surveillance system that last corrupt government installed.

jaredlee007
Nov 16, 2018 04:19pm

And this is happening in Islamabad. Very strange!

