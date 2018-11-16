CDA deputy director reported 'missing' by family

Islamabad police on Friday started searching for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, after his brother-in-law filed an application saying that Khan had "gone missing".

Khan's brother-in-law Hasan filed a complaint in Aabpara police station today, saying that the CDA official had gone to his office in Islamabad's Sector G-6 yesterday and had not returned home. According to the application, Khan was in contact with his wife until 8pm and told her he will be home shortly.

After 8pm, however, the family lost touch with Khan as both of his numbers were switched off. When some family members went to his office in Sector G-6 to look for Khan, they could not find him there even though his car was parked in the building's compound.

Khan's brother-in-law has appealed to the police to help the family in finding the official.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Amir Niazi confirmed that the police had registered a complaint. A first information report has yet to be lodged.