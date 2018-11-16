Will wait for security protocol to disperse before I exit Lahore airport: President Alvi
President Arif Alvi on Friday said he would wait to exit Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport until a 32-vehicle security protocol assigned to escort him left the premises.
The president tweeted from within the airport highlighting his "continuous struggle to keep security but reduce protocol that inconveniences people".
"Am at Lahore airport and there are 32 cars to escort me waiting outside. Will wait until they are sent away before I move out," he added.
Questions have been raised about Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders being assigned large security protocols despite the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government's austerity drive, and the party's own opposition to the previous government's VIP protocols.
In September, Karachi police booked members of the #FixIt group for trying to lift roadblocks that had been placed to make room for President Alvi's convoy along Sharea Faisal.
Alvi has been outspoken about his security protocol in the past, previously saying that he has "asked all officials present at the airport not to embarrass me with a huge protocol".
"I do not begrudge security but when it becomes painful for the common man we should draw a line somewhere," he earlier stated.
Comments (15)
This actually raises concerns on your authority.
The never ending drama of pti Can you please do some work for what we sent you.enough of it.now work
I don’t mind this guy, he is doing his level best to change things in the old country.
good make it happen,practically
Excellent decision - good on you.
Security should be enough to serve its purpose but not go over the top.
If this was NS he would have stopped in the airport and tweeted I am not leaving until I have a 50 car security escort
PTI is not a party , it is a joke
This is just a show off... drama!
Respect for the honourable president
To save money, Imran flies in a helicopter to work.
But he has moved to president house which is quite opposite to PM's speech....
Maybe is better for everyone if Mr President can use helicopter. I'm sure most people would not mind the extra cost if they do not have to face the inconvenience caused by road blocks that are needed for VIP movement
Good. Setting an example but remain safe.
That is good Mr.President.
Security is very important as the kidnaping of SP shows how deep foreign networks are in Pakistan.
Wanted more such people in the Govt. Bravo