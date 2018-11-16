Will wait for security protocol to disperse before I exit Lahore airport: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi on Friday said he would wait to exit Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport until a 32-vehicle security protocol assigned to escort him left the premises.

The president tweeted from within the airport highlighting his "continuous struggle to keep security but reduce protocol that inconveniences people".

"Am at Lahore airport and there are 32 cars to escort me waiting outside. Will wait until they are sent away before I move out," he added.

Questions have been raised about Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders being assigned large security protocols despite the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government's austerity drive, and the party's own opposition to the previous government's VIP protocols.

In September, Karachi police booked members of the #FixIt group for trying to lift roadblocks that had been placed to make room for President Alvi's convoy along Sharea Faisal.

Alvi has been outspoken about his security protocol in the past, previously saying that he has "asked all officials present at the airport not to embarrass me with a huge protocol".

"I do not begrudge security but when it becomes painful for the common man we should draw a line somewhere," he earlier stated.