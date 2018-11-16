DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi in UAE to attend Sir Bani Yas Forum

Dawn.comUpdated November 16, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for the UAE to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum. — Photo courtesy Dr Mohammad Faisal Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

A day earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal shared that the minister had left for the UAE.

In his tweet, Faisal added that foreign ministers from various countries will attend the conference which is being organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Issues related to the Middle East will be discussed.

FM Qureshi, during his two-day official visit, will also hold meetings with leadership of the UAE and other countries, Radio Pakistan added.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 16, 2018 01:23pm

Foreign minister going on with normal public that is unheard of in Pakistan, Thanks Imran Khan PTI.

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 16, 2018 01:39pm

And, the promise was not to send any minister on foreign visits during initial 3 months? But, this is a U-turn government.

Recommend 0
Rehan
Nov 16, 2018 01:41pm

no saving on tax money PTI Gov. traveling a lot .

Recommend 0
Dilip Thorat
Nov 16, 2018 01:49pm

Better they discuss funding problems of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 16, 2018 01:56pm

I hope FM traveling by econmy class PIA to UAE and staying in 1* hotel as our protocol culture changing in Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 16, 2018 02:26pm

Welcome to the club and the main clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 16, 2018 02:26pm

FM is doing good job projecting Pakistsn image. UAE are our brothers.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 16, 2018 03:38pm

...and austerity measures? Didn’t they claim earlier no misinter will be allowed foreign trips for 3 months???

Recommend 0
ZAK
Nov 16, 2018 03:55pm

@Zak, akready know this no need to elaborate

Recommend 0

