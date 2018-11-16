FM Qureshi in UAE to attend Sir Bani Yas Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

A day earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal shared that the minister had left for the UAE.

In his tweet, Faisal added that foreign ministers from various countries will attend the conference which is being organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Issues related to the Middle East will be discussed.

FM Qureshi, during his two-day official visit, will also hold meetings with leadership of the UAE and other countries, Radio Pakistan added.