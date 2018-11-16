FM Qureshi in UAE to attend Sir Bani Yas Forum
November 16, 2018
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.
A day earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal shared that the minister had left for the UAE.
In his tweet, Faisal added that foreign ministers from various countries will attend the conference which is being organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Issues related to the Middle East will be discussed.
FM Qureshi, during his two-day official visit, will also hold meetings with leadership of the UAE and other countries, Radio Pakistan added.
Comments (9)
Foreign minister going on with normal public that is unheard of in Pakistan, Thanks Imran Khan PTI.
And, the promise was not to send any minister on foreign visits during initial 3 months? But, this is a U-turn government.
no saving on tax money PTI Gov. traveling a lot .
Better they discuss funding problems of Pakistan.
I hope FM traveling by econmy class PIA to UAE and staying in 1* hotel as our protocol culture changing in Naya Pakistan.
Welcome to the club and the main clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
FM is doing good job projecting Pakistsn image. UAE are our brothers.
...and austerity measures? Didn’t they claim earlier no misinter will be allowed foreign trips for 3 months???
@Zak, akready know this no need to elaborate