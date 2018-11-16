SC seeks report on appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as PM special assistant

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a detailed report from the government on the appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

Muhammad Adil Chattha from Lahore and Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig from Karachi had filed a petition against his appointment which was taken up by the top court at the Lahore registry.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, presiding over today's hearing, remarked that making appointments on important posts is a crucial national duty. "Such issues should be run as per the national interests and not on the basis of friendships," the CJP said.

Bukhari's counsel Aitzaz Ahsan told the court that the prime minister has the right to appoint his special advisers.

CJP said that the prime minister is a trustee of the people. "The prime minister should not run the affairs as per his own will; we will decide whether matters are being run as per the Constitution or not."

"Nepotism should not be seen in appointments on higher posts," added the top judge.

"On which basis was Bukhari appointed? Who directed that his a summary be prepared [for his appointment]?"

The counsel said that Bukhari was not given a constitutional post. He was appointed as per the rules of business.

"Bukhari is not a member of the cabinet," said Ahsan.

"This post [assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis] should be given to a dual national," argued Ahsan, adding that holding visas of the United Kingdom and Pakistan helps the person [to run the affairs]."

