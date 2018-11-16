DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC seeks report on appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as PM special assistant

Rana BilalUpdated November 16, 2018

Email

Zulfi Bukhari appeared before the Supreme Court at the Lahore registry on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Zulfi Bukhari appeared before the Supreme Court at the Lahore registry on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a detailed report from the government on the appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

Muhammad Adil Chattha from Lahore and Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig from Karachi had filed a petition against his appointment which was taken up by the top court at the Lahore registry.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, presiding over today's hearing, remarked that making appointments on important posts is a crucial national duty. "Such issues should be run as per the national interests and not on the basis of friendships," the CJP said.

Bukhari's counsel Aitzaz Ahsan told the court that the prime minister has the right to appoint his special advisers.

CJP said that the prime minister is a trustee of the people. "The prime minister should not run the affairs as per his own will; we will decide whether matters are being run as per the Constitution or not."

"Nepotism should not be seen in appointments on higher posts," added the top judge.

"On which basis was Bukhari appointed? Who directed that his a summary be prepared [for his appointment]?"

The counsel said that Bukhari was not given a constitutional post. He was appointed as per the rules of business.

"Bukhari is not a member of the cabinet," said Ahsan.

"This post [assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis] should be given to a dual national," argued Ahsan, adding that holding visas of the United Kingdom and Pakistan helps the person [to run the affairs]."

Details to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Shib
Nov 16, 2018 12:28pm

Sir Model Town masacar is still awaiting your kind attention...Will please take up the case asap and provide the justice to the murder of innocent people...Guess it is more pressing issue than the one in discussion...

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 16, 2018 12:46pm

Mr. Zulfi should give a background and submit his CV and his past activities details. His area of expertise. The general public should know.

Well done SC

Recommend 0
Jo
Nov 16, 2018 12:52pm

No other country has office bearers holding dual nationality.

This person was solely appointed on the basis of friendship and not merit. There are far better qualified Pakistanis who who run with this post.

Recommend 0
Jo
Nov 16, 2018 12:54pm

Imran khan is making same mistakes as he alleged other past governments.

So what exactly is new about this Naya Pakistan!

Recommend 0
MK
Nov 16, 2018 12:59pm

@Jo,
So what about the 80 members of the Sharif family

Recommend 0
Rafiq
Nov 16, 2018 01:02pm

Jo@ Please Name a few. Show you care.

Recommend 0
N.Sid
Nov 16, 2018 01:12pm

Bad decision by PM Imran Khan...how can he be so juvenile and devoid of any sense. This is a clear case of nepotism and favoring a friend, so all the talks about meritocracy and getting the best was just talks and election promises. Feeling so bad about it after supporting PTI...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 16, 2018

Yemen peace plan

The ruinous war in Yemen is a blot on the global conscience.
Updated November 16, 2018

Journalist in jail

High drama and a lack of self-restraint have often characterised the actions of law enforcers across the country.
Updated November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

What appears to be clear is that Dawar was tortured, his death has been claimed by a hitherto unknown militant group.
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...