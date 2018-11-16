Another Karachi private school issued suspension notice

KARACHI: Apart from sending notices of suspension of registration to The City School and Beaconhouse School System, the Sindh government’s directorate of education has also issued Generation’s School with a similar notice over non-compliance with court orders about hike, return and adjustment of school fees.

In response to the notice, Generation’s School has said that the notice they got was based on the premise of alleged non-compliance with the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC) dated Sept 3 and the Supreme Court (SC) dated Oct 1.

But they claimed that the school had always been a law-abiding educational institution that has sought registrations as well as fee approvals as per the law.

In a statement shared with the media on Thursday, the school management also said that their current application for renewal of registration has been pending with the directorate of private schools, Sindh, and in the meanwhile, the Generation’s School has assured the directorate and the courts that they had remained in full compliance with the SHC judgement by reducing fee levels to within five per cent of their last fee schedule.

The Sindh school education department has told other schools also to return and adjust their fees. These include Nixor School, Happy Home, Foundation Public, PECHS, Links and St Gregory’s School.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2018