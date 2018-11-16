DAWN.COM

PTI-backed Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi get elected to Senate from Punjab

APPNovember 16, 2018

Waleed Iqbal grabbed the general seat by securing 184 votes, while Seemi Ezdi won the reserved seat by obtaining 183 votes. —Photos courtesy Facebook
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidates Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi were elected senators from Punjab in the Senate by-polls held at the Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Thursday.

Iqbal grabbed the general seat by securing 184 votes, while Ezdi won the reserved seat by obtaining 183 votes.

PML-N's Saud Majeed got 176 and Sara Afzal Tarar 175 votes, while nine votes were adjudged invalid.

The two seats of Senate from Punjab fell vacant after the Supreme Court last month disqualified PML-N senators Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi for holding dual nationalities at the time of filing their nomination papers for the upper house of the parliament.

Senator-elect Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi thanked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for showing trust in them. They were talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, while talking to the media, said that today's success in Senate by-elections proved all rumours wrong regarding a rift in the party.

