Pakistani security forces recover 5 abducted Iranian guards

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated November 15, 2018

12 Iranian border guards were abducted allegedly by Jaish al-Adl last month from Lulakdan area near the Pak-Iran border. —Dawn Archives
Pakistani security forces on Thursday safely recovered five of the 12 Iranian border guards who were abducted by militants last month from Lulakdan area near the Pak-Iran border.

The Foreign Office has said that the recovered security personnel “are in good health and being handed over to the Iranian authorities”, DawnNewsTV reported.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, quoting Iran's Revolutionary Guard Chief General Mohammad Ali Jafari, also confirmed the development, saying five border guards abducted have been released.

“Concerted efforts under the vigilance of the military leadership are on, to recover the remaining abductees,” DawnNewsTV quoted the Foreign Office as saying.

Editorial: Border abductions

About twelve Iranian guards were kidnapped by militants from a post in Mirjaveh region close to the border. Jaish al-Adl, a terrorist group operating in the region, had claimed responsibility for their kidnapping.

Details were sketchy at the time of abduction and Iran has since twice revised the number of the abducted border force, including some from Iran's vaunted Revolutionary Guard.

Following the abduction, Iran’s top military commander Maj Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri had phoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and requested him to intensify efforts for search and rescue of the kidnapped Iranian border guards.

Moreover, the Foreign Office had also pledged to offer all possible assistance to locate the missing Iranian security personnel.

"Both militaries, under a joint mechanism established since last year, are working to ascertain the whereabouts of the [missing] Iranian guards. The Director General Military Operations from the two sides are coordinating actions in this regard," read the FO statement.

"No effort will be spared to assist our Iranian brothers in finding the missing guards," it had said.

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 15, 2018 07:35pm

Well done security officers, nation is proud of your dedication, loyalty and patriotism!

Recommend 0
Hey Zak
Nov 15, 2018 07:56pm

How were the kidnapped guards freed. How many kidnappers were killed? Suspicious isn't it

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 15, 2018 08:12pm

Our defense forces, security forces and even now police are doing good job. They put their lives every day for us and we must trust and respect them.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Nov 15, 2018 08:40pm

These are likely Iranian spies.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 15, 2018 08:54pm

@Hey Zak,
Keep pondering while we Pakistanis continue to be grateful for our men in uniform.

Recommend 0

