PM Imran Khan to embark on Malaysian visit on November 20

Dawn.comUpdated November 15, 2018

PM Khan and Malysian premier Mahathir Mohammad had also held a telephonic discussion last month. — Photo: Dawn.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official tour of Malaysia on November 20, Radio Pakistan reported citing Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

PM Khan, according to the national radio network, will become the first head of the state to visit the Southeast Asian country since Mahathir Mohammad became the Malaysian PM for a second time, earlier this year.

Radio Pakistan further reported that PM Khan and his Malaysian counterpart will hold a one-on-one meeting before the two countries' delegations delve into detailed discussions.

The prime minister's visit to Malaysia will be the last of his trio of planned foreign visits since assuming the top office.

The prime minister has already been to Saudi Arabia and China, both of whom had assured him of financial assistance in the face of Pakistan's mounting balance of payments crisis.

On October 18, PM Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir had held a telephonic conversation, in which the former had emphasised Pakistan's "close and cordial" relations with Malaysia.

PM Khan, highlighting the "need of high-level bilateral exchanges" between the two countries, had said that Pakistan and Malaysia should collaborate at an "operational level" so that they could benefit from each other's expertise.

FM Qureshi meets Malaysian HC

Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who expressed his desire to reinforce the two countries' relationship in "political and economic spheres" — Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, FM Qureshi noted that "Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close and cordial relations which are deep-rooted in common belief, heritage and history".

The foreign minister exchanged ideas on how to further bolster "trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts" between the two nations.

Mir
Nov 15, 2018 06:16pm

Good news, Malaysia is Muslim country and Pakistan can learn lots of things from Malaysia.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 15, 2018 06:20pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Surrounded by big hurdles as well as domestic and global adversaries, keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Nov 15, 2018 06:29pm

Hope PM Imran Khan is not asking for a loan

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 15, 2018 06:35pm

I shall not embark upon any foreign tour in the first 100 days in office but, still I have to take my turns.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 15, 2018 06:51pm

Another tour?? And austerity measures drive???

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 15, 2018 07:00pm

@Mir, You are just 50+ years too late. It was Malaysia that borrowed Pakistan's 5 years development Plan in 1967 and adapted it to get where it is today. Then, Pakistan was developing with annual growth rate of 23%. See the difference made by hyper corruption following "One Unit" and Ayub Era in Pakistan and exchange of fortunes in Malaysia.

Recommend 0
Insaafian
Nov 15, 2018 07:14pm

@Philosopher (From Japan), these aren't personal visits unlike the previous 2 governments. Austerity doesn't mean what you think it means.

Recommend 0
Taimur
Nov 15, 2018 07:39pm

Our PM should take ministry of tourism to other countries

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 15, 2018 08:16pm

Why some negative comments? Some people are born and raised in a negative way and their thinking process stays negative all their lives. Think positive and think that Pakistan can learn a lot from Malaysia about governance and handling international affairs. Good that our PM is going there.

Recommend 0
kamal
Nov 15, 2018 08:38pm

How much loan Malaysia is going to give?

Recommend 0

