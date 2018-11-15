Pakistan concerned over inordinate delay in handing over mortal remains of SP Dawar: Foreign Office
Following the burial of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar on Thursday night, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal took to Twitter to express "Pakistan's concern over the inordinate delay in handing over mortal remains" of the martyred police official.
He added that the handing over [from the Afghan side] was linked to "insistence on non-diplomatic procedures and non-official individuals resulting in avoidable pain to the Shaheed’s family".
"Diplomatic and humanitarian norms need to be observed, especially in such circumstances," he said.
Editorial: SP’s murder
SP Dawar, chief of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in the G-10/4 area of Islamabad on October 26. On Tuesday [Nov 13], his body was found in a remote area of the Afghan province of Nangarhar and a day later, FO said that Afghan officials had confirmed that the tortured body found was indeed that of Dawar.
Profile: Career officer Tahir Dawar
Earlier in the day, according to senior government officials, members of a tribal jirga on the Afghan side refused to hand over the police officer's body to Pakistani authorities. Eventually, the body was handed over to SP Dawar's brothers.
Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai, as well as MNA Mohsin Dawar, were present at Torkham to receive the body of SP Dawar.
The martyred police officer's body was then dispatched to Peshawar via a helicopter, where his funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines at around 9pm. Peshawar Corps Commander Lt General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Ansari, and other high-ranking law enforcement officials were also in attendance.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Shehryar Afridi, KP Police Chief Salahuddin Khan Mahsud, Shaukat Yousufzai, and provincial spokesperson Ajmal Wazir also attended the funeral.
Dawar's family held a separate funeral in Hayatabad, after which he was laid to rest at a graveyard in Phase-1 area of the locality.
'Brutal murder highly condemnable'
The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, condemned "the brutal murder" of "a brave police officer", and suspected the involvement of an entity "more than a terrorist organisation".
The DG ISPR also urged "Afghan security forces to cooperate in border fencing" to "deny use of Afghan territory against Pakistan".
Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office had offered its condolences to SP Dawar's family, and said it had registered with the Afghan Charge d' Affairs "our strong protest over the inordinate delay and manner of return of the body".
"It is hoped that Afghan authorities will offer full cooperation in ascertaining the circumstances under which a Pakistani police officer was found murdered in Afghanistan," the FO had said.
'No compromise on SP Dawar's murder'
In a joint presser later in the day, Afridi and Yousufzai assured that the state "will not compromise" on SP Dawar's murder, and lamented the Afghan authorities' behaviour over the body's handing-over process.
"We were made to stand at the border for two, three hours," said Yousufzai, to which Afridi added: "The behaviour that we saw at the border today was painful."
"A game of politics was being played, trying to spread chaos in Pakistan," added Afridi. "When an officer of the state is martyred, instead of handing his body over to the state, you place some other demands and employ delaying tactics."
"The Afghan refugees have been given the most respect by Pakistan," the state minister said. "We have respect for the Afghan government [but] they will have to think why such a behaviour was adopted."
Regarding the investigation, Afridi said: "The PM has already directed KP CM, KP IGP and Islamabad IGP to conduct an immediate inquiry and furnish a report. A meeting will be held in this regard at the Prime Minister House at 3pm tomorrow.
"We will take this matter to its logical end. We will go all out. The lives of our soldiers and citizens alike are the responsibility of the state. It will be a message to all those who have made a mockery of the issue that the state will not compromise on this."
The martyred police official's sibling, who also sat alongside the two ministers in the presser, requested the state to "help me bring to justice whoever has done this to my brother".
PM orders immediate inquiry into SP Dawar's 'shocking' murder
On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an "immediate inquiry" into SP Dawar's "shocking" murder.
Taking to Twitter, PM Khan said: "Have followed the shocking tragedy of the murder of SP Tahir Khan Dawar and ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to coordinate with Islamabad police in holding an inquiry immediately."
MNA Mohsin Dawar, who has been vocal in demanding justice for the martyred cop since his disappearance, responded to PM Khan's tweet, saying: "We reject an internal inquiry. We know that our investigation authorities can’t question certain powers."
Comments (26)
One can't thank our security forces enough for their role in making our lives secure by risking theirs, RIP!
MNA Dawar should not play politics on such a matter.
What a heart breaking, mind-blowing, unimaginative and soul-searching tragedy?
@Austec, agree
@John hoffman, kidnapped
Salute to the brave son of the soil. Rest in peace
Very tormenting and sad happening. May the soul of this martyred officer Rest In Peace. There is a strong likelyhood of information of his whereabouts being passed on to his murderers by an insider, to make the excecution of this brutal killings possible. Being a high valued target, who very bravely took on terrorists funded by others, and following two previous unsuccessful attempts finally sacrificed his life for our country, is by all means is a hero and will be missed by all those who love their country and want to see it free from the evil of this foreign funded Terrorism.
Pakistan should expel all the Afghan refugees as soon as possible otherwise you will be facing more safety threats.Smugling by Afghanis is also a big threat to Pakistan
Pak should raise its voice over this Afghan terror in Pakistan. What does Ashraf Ghani have to say about this now?
How was he kidnapped? From where? Why? Did anyone see that happen?
Who kidnapped him from the safe city of islamabad ?. Every street and all entry and exit points of islamabad are laced with video cameras. Why and how his kidnappers took him to Afghanistan? Roads leading to Afghanistan are heavily monitored and have dozens of security check points. Insiders are clearly involved
This is a moment of worrying. Our security agency had no clue that one of the high profile police officer is been abducted and moved to Afghanistan so easily as they shifted him to different city.
Raise the border walls as quickly as possible. Border crossing should completely check especially the transportation process. Catch the facilatrs and lock them up for good. RIP to brave SP.
Afghan Government and Indian counterpart involved in this crime.
What delay?? They don't have that much resources available to them that they could transport it by air in few hours. Also their is huge security issue which ultimately causes delay in anything.
@Fakhir, but you sleep well every day!!!
@A shah, read the news. He was abducted from Islamabad.
@A shah, he is kidnapped from Islamabad.
@reality bites,
Proof?
@reality bites, stop spreading rumors !!! ...Need proof.
@asgher, Tell me about it!
@Austec, The links does not connect with Afghan intelligence. Please desist from making such wild charges. Use common sense.
Sad indeed. Independent inquiry needs to be done. Culprits should be held in c8llaboration with AFGHAN GOVERMENT. gov should hand over the inquiry to intelligence agencies' they will get hold of responsible people.
Inalahaywainallahayrajioon.RIP Soldier
May his soul rest in peace.
@A shah, Unfortunately, our border control isn't that good. People sneak in and out. This wouldn't be the first time that someone has been abducted in Pakistan and ended up in Afghanistan. There have been many high profile cases. Our govt has ordered a high level enquiry into this, so nothing to hide. Let them do their job. Meanwhile, spare a thought for the victim and his family.