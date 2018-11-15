Afghan officials hand over SP Dawar's body to Pakistani delegation

Afghan officials on Thursday handed over the body of martyred Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar to a Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi at the Torkham border.

SP Dawar, who was chief of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in the G-10/4 area of Islamabad on October 26, and his body was found in a remote area of the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Afghan officials had initially refused to hand over the police official's body to Pakistani authorities. However, they later handed over the body to Afridi, who was also accompanied by KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai — the latter confirmed.

MNA Mohsin Dawar was also present at the Torkham border at the time SP Dawar's body was transferred to Pakistan.

The martyred police officer's body was then dispatched to Peshawar via a helicopter. His funeral prayer will be held at Civil Lines Peshawar, whereas his burial will take place in Hayatabad.

Tahir, the Peshawar SP (rule zone), had left his house in Islamabad for a walk on Oct 27 but didn’t return.

On Wednesday, Afghan officials had confirmed that a tortured body found in Nangarhar was indeed that of Dawar, said the Foreign Office (FO).

PM orders immediate inquiry into SP Dawar's 'shocking' murder

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an "immediate inquiry" into SP Dawar's "shocking" murder.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan said: "Have followed the shocking tragedy of the murder of SP Tahir Khan Dawar and ordered Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to coordinate with Islamabad police in holding an inquiry immediately."

MNA Mohsin Dawar, who has been vocal in demanding justice for the martyred cop since his disappearance, responded to PM Khan's tweet, saying: "We reject an internal inquiry. We know that our investigation authorities can’t question certain powers."