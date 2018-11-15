DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan officials hand over SP Dawar's body to Pakistani delegation

Dawn.com | SirajuddinUpdated November 15, 2018

Email

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi waits at Torkham border for Afghan officials to hand over SP Dawar's body. — DawnNewsTV
Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi waits at Torkham border for Afghan officials to hand over SP Dawar's body. — DawnNewsTV

Afghan officials on Thursday handed over the body of martyred Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar to a Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi at the Torkham border.

SP Dawar, who was chief of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in the G-10/4 area of Islamabad on October 26, and his body was found in a remote area of the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Read: Family of SP Dawar and the police force he represented deserve a full explanation on his murder

According to Radio Pakistan, the Afghan officials had initially refused to hand over the police official's body to Pakistani authorities. However, they later handed over the body to Afridi, who was also accompanied by KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai — the latter confirmed.

MNA Mohsin Dawar was also present at the Torkham border at the time SP Dawar's body was transferred to Pakistan.

The martyred police officer's body was then dispatched to Peshawar via a helicopter. His funeral prayer will be held at Civil Lines Peshawar, whereas his burial will take place in Hayatabad.

Tahir, the Peshawar SP (rule zone), had left his house in Islamabad for a walk on Oct 27 but didn’t return.

On Wednesday, Afghan officials had confirmed that a tortured body found in Nangarhar was indeed that of Dawar, said the Foreign Office (FO).

PM orders immediate inquiry into SP Dawar's 'shocking' murder

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an "immediate inquiry" into SP Dawar's "shocking" murder.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan said: "Have followed the shocking tragedy of the murder of SP Tahir Khan Dawar and ordered Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to coordinate with Islamabad police in holding an inquiry immediately."

MNA Mohsin Dawar, who has been vocal in demanding justice for the martyred cop since his disappearance, responded to PM Khan's tweet, saying: "We reject an internal inquiry. We know that our investigation authorities can’t question certain powers."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Austec
Nov 15, 2018 05:17pm

They should raise cost for Afghanistan so high after this incident that they will think 100 times before touching our brave men in uniform again.

Recommend 0
HonorBright
Nov 15, 2018 05:20pm

One can't thank our security forces enough for their role in making our lives secure by risking theirs, RIP!

Recommend 0
Neo
Nov 15, 2018 05:23pm

MNA Dawar should not play politics on such a matter.

Recommend 0
John hoffman
Nov 15, 2018 05:25pm

how did he end up in Afghanistan

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 15, 2018 05:33pm

What a heart breaking, mind-blowing, unimaginative and soul-searching tragedy?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Informally urban

Informally urban

Drives against encroachment seem to target the worst-off in society.

Editorial

Updated November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

What appears to be clear is that Dawar was tortured, his death has been claimed by a hitherto unknown militant group.
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...
November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.