Martyred SP Tahir Dawar laid to rest in Peshawar

The funeral prayers of martyred Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar were offered at Police Lines in Peshawar on Thursday evening after a Pakistani delegation received his body from Afghan officials at the Torkham border earlier in the day.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, KP police chief Salahuddin Khan Mahsud, KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai, and provincial spokesperson Ajmal Wazir attended the funeral of the official.

Dawar's family hold a separate funeral in Hayatabad, after which he was laid to rest at a graveyard in Phase-7 area of the locality.

SP Dawar, chief of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in the G-10/4 area of Islamabad on October 26, and later his body was found in a remote area of the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Afghan officials had initially refused to hand over the police officer's body to Pakistani authorities. However, they later handed over the body to a delegation of tribal leaders.

Shehryar Afridi and Shaukat Yousafzai, along with MNA Mohsin Dawar were also present at Torkham to receive the body of Tahir Dawar.

The martyred police officer's body was then dispatched to Peshawar via a helicopter, where his funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines at around 9pm. Peshawar Corps Commander Lt General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Ansari, and other high-ranking law enforcement officials were also in attendance.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, condemned "the brutal murder" of "a brave police officer", and suspected the involvement of an entity "more than a terrorist organisation".

The DG ISPR also urged "Afghan security forces to cooperate in border fencing" to "deny use of Afghan territory against Pakistan".

The Foreign Office, meanwhile offered its condolences to SP Dawar's family, and said it has registered with the Afghan Charge d' Affairs "our strong protest over the inordinate delay and manner of return of the body".

"It is hoped that Afghan authorities will offer full cooperation in ascertaining the circumstances under which a Pakistani police officer was found murdered in Afghanistan," the FO added.

'No compromise on SP Dawar's murder'

In a joint presser later in the day, Afridi and Yousufzai assured that the state "will not compromise" on SP Dawar's murder, and lamented the Afghani authorities' behaviour over the body's handing-over process.

"We were made to stand at the border for two, three hours," said Yousufzai, to which Afridi added: "The behaviour that we saw at the border today was painful."

"The Afghan refugees have been given the most respect by Pakistan," the state minister said. "We have respect for the Afghan government [but] they will have to think why such a behaviour was adopted."

Regarding the investigation, Afridi said: "The PM has already directed KP CM, KP IGP and Islamabad IGP to conduct an immediate inquiry and furnish a report. A meeting will be held in this regard at the Prime Minister House at 3pm tomorrow.

"We will take this matter to its logical end. We will go all out. The lives of our soldiers and citizens alike are the responsibility of the state. It will be a message to all those who have made a mockery of the issue that the state will not compromise on this."

The martyred police official's sibling, who also sat alongside the two ministers in the presser, requested the state to "help me bring to justice whoever has done this to my brother".

Tahir, the Peshawar SP (rule zone), had left his house in Islamabad for a walk on Oct 27 but didn’t return.

On Wednesday, Afghan officials had confirmed that a tortured body found in Nangarhar was indeed that of Dawar, said the Foreign Office (FO).

PM orders immediate inquiry into SP Dawar's 'shocking' murder

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an "immediate inquiry" into SP Dawar's "shocking" murder.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan said: "Have followed the shocking tragedy of the murder of SP Tahir Khan Dawar and ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to coordinate with Islamabad police in holding an inquiry immediately."

MNA Mohsin Dawar, who has been vocal in demanding justice for the martyred cop since his disappearance, responded to PM Khan's tweet, saying: "We reject an internal inquiry. We know that our investigation authorities can’t question certain powers."