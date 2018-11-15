DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi calls for execution of 5 charged with murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

AFP | AP | Dawn.comUpdated November 15, 2018

Email

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was reportedly killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. ─ AP/File
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was reportedly killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. ─ AP/File

Eleven people have been charged in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who went missing after last being seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi prosecutors have requested the death penalty for five of the accused, whom they say ordered and supervised Khashoggi's murder at the consulate, Al-Arabiya reported.

Saudi Al-Mojeb told journalists in a rare press conference in Riyadh on Thursday that Khashoggi's killers had set in motion plans for the killing on Sept 29, three days before he was killed inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

According to the Al-Arabiya report, the prosecution said that someone had disabled the security cameras inside the consulate before committing the crime.

A spokesperson for the prosecution said that Turkey had been asked to provide the Kingdom with evidence related to the case, the report added.

The spokesperson also said that a team had been formed on the orders of the former deputy intelligence chief to return Khashoggi's body, Al-Arabiya reported.

A former Saudi adviser was also involved in the planning of the murder, the spokesperson said, adding that the head of the team tasked with convincing the journalist to return to the Kingdom was also the person who made the decision to murder him, the report stated.

According to the prosecution, Khashoggi's body had been dismembered after his murder, moved outside the consulate and handed over to a local collaborator. Additionally, the accused had given the ex-deputy intelligence chief an untruthful report and denied killing him initially, the report added.

The 59-year-old journalist, who was considered close to the Saudi royal family, had became a critic of the current government and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 33-year-old heir apparent who has introduced reforms but shown little tolerance for criticism.

Khashoggi had been living in self-imposed exile in the United States since last year. As a contributor to the Washington Post, he has written extensively about Saudi Arabia, including criticism of its war in Yemen, its recent diplomatic spat with Canada and its arrest of women's rights activists after the lifting of a ban on women driving.

Those policies are all seen as initiatives of the crown prince, who has also presided over a roundup of activists and businessmen.

A prosecutor today said that Salman had not been implicated in the murder.

The ruling comes days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke directly to the crown prince, telling him that those who were involved in Khashoggi's killing should be held 'accountable'.

Pompeo had on Nov 1 indicated that sanctions would soon be imposed on those responsible for the journalist's murder.

JamalKhashoggi
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Informally urban

Informally urban

Drives against encroachment seem to target the worst-off in society.

Editorial

Updated November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

What appears to be clear is that Dawar was tortured, his death has been claimed by a hitherto unknown militant group.
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...
November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.