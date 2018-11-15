17-member PM's Task Force on IT and Telecom granted cabinet approval

The cabinet has approved the formation of a 17-member task force on IT and telecommunications comprising prominent members of Pakistan's tech sector, it emerged on Thursday.

A notification to this effect, issued by the Ministry of IT on Nov 5, stated that the Prime Minister's Task Force on IT and Telecom was granted approval by the federal cabinet in an Oct 25 meeting.

The chairman of the committee is Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Notable members of the task force include P@SHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association) President and Nest I/O chief Jehan Ara, former Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Attaur Rehman, Teamup NIC Co-Founder Zohair Khaliq, Tameer Bank Chief Executive Officer Shahid Mustafa, and others.