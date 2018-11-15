17-member PM's Task Force on IT and Telecom granted cabinet approval
The cabinet has approved the formation of a 17-member task force on IT and telecommunications comprising prominent members of Pakistan's tech sector, it emerged on Thursday.
A notification to this effect, issued by the Ministry of IT on Nov 5, stated that the Prime Minister's Task Force on IT and Telecom was granted approval by the federal cabinet in an Oct 25 meeting.
The chairman of the committee is Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
Notable members of the task force include P@SHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association) President and Nest I/O chief Jehan Ara, former Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Attaur Rehman, Teamup NIC Co-Founder Zohair Khaliq, Tameer Bank Chief Executive Officer Shahid Mustafa, and others.
Comments (4)
The Punjab govt recently fired Dr. Umar Saif, most renowned IT professional in the country, while federal govt is trying to establish an IT task force. It would have been great if PTI could continue the good work done by PMLN instead of starting everything by scratch.
It would be helpful if the government share the new group’s short / long goals with us?
Lets hope old notables deliver this time although in every govt they got lion share and nod from PM but failed to deliver Pakistan IT industry going nowhere.
Private sector IT vendors providing IT solution and services are one of the major stake holders , they should also be taken on board reason being they are updated to the final inch of technological changes, and technology is changing everyday. cut short behind every entity's IT , the actual force is the vendor who is helping transforming business with its latest solutions offerings.