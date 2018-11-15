ECP orders re-election in Quetta's PB-26 constituency
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered re-polling in Quetta's PB-26 constituency after declaring the election of Balochistan MPA Ahmed Ali Kohzad null and void.
Hazara Democratic Party's Kohzad had received 5,117 votes in the July 25 polls against Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal runner up Wali Muhammad's 3,242 votes.
The lawyers for both candidates were present before the ECP's two member commission today, which was headed by Sindh member Abdul Ghaffar Soomro.
According to a report, Kohzad is an Afghan national, Soomro said, adding that the PB-26 poll could be declared null and void.
The ECP Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi mentioned a writ petition that had been submitted to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) by Wali Muhammad against Kohzad's election, alleging that he was an Afghan national.
Separately, Kohzad himself had also challenged the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) blocking of his computerised national identity card in the BHC. In an earlier hearing, the Quetta deputy commissioner submitted a report in court saying that the HDP leader was an Afghan national.
Wali Muhammad's lawyer today said that the BHC had already issued notices to the parties involved in the case. He had requested that the runner-up be declared the winner.
The ECP, however, rejected his request. "How can we impose you on those who have not given you a vote?" asked the ECP Punjab member.
Qureshi added that there was no provision within the law for declaring a runner-up winner after the elected candidate was disqualified.
Subsequently, the ECP declared Kohzad's election null and void and ordered re-polling in PB-26.
In the first place, how he got cleared to contest the elections?
How he was able to get CNIC and how he contested elections after his CNIC got blocked?
How come his nomination papers are approved before election? During process of election papers there are some witnesses. They should be brought to justice. This person should be jailed or expelled from the country after completion of punishment.
If he is Afghan national what he is doing in Pakistan up to now. He will be illegal national after December 31st. Would he be deported after that? He and other Afghan national are becoming security and dangerous to democracy. Repatriate all Afghan before it become too late please.
this is another example of system failure.