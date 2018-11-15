DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP orders re-election in Quetta's PB-26 constituency

Fahad ChaudhryNovember 15, 2018

Email

Hazara Democratic Party leader Ahmed Ali Kohzad's election to Quetta's PB-26 constituency. — Photo courtesy Ahmed Kohzad Twitter/File photo
Hazara Democratic Party leader Ahmed Ali Kohzad's election to Quetta's PB-26 constituency. — Photo courtesy Ahmed Kohzad Twitter/File photo

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered re-polling in Quetta's PB-26 constituency after declaring the election of Balochistan MPA Ahmed Ali Kohzad null and void.

Hazara Democratic Party's Kohzad had received 5,117 votes in the July 25 polls against Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal runner up Wali Muhammad's 3,242 votes.

The lawyers for both candidates were present before the ECP's two member commission today, which was headed by Sindh member Abdul Ghaffar Soomro.

According to a report, Kohzad is an Afghan national, Soomro said, adding that the PB-26 poll could be declared null and void.

The ECP Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi mentioned a writ petition that had been submitted to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) by Wali Muhammad against Kohzad's election, alleging that he was an Afghan national.

Separately, Kohzad himself had also challenged the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) blocking of his computerised national identity card in the BHC. In an earlier hearing, the Quetta deputy commissioner submitted a report in court saying that the HDP leader was an Afghan national.

Wali Muhammad's lawyer today said that the BHC had already issued notices to the parties involved in the case. He had requested that the runner-up be declared the winner.

The ECP, however, rejected his request. "How can we impose you on those who have not given you a vote?" asked the ECP Punjab member.

Qureshi added that there was no provision within the law for declaring a runner-up winner after the elected candidate was disqualified.

Subsequently, the ECP declared Kohzad's election null and void and ordered re-polling in PB-26.

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
SAB
Nov 15, 2018 01:24pm

In the first place, how he got cleared to contest the elections?

Recommend 0
Omer
Nov 15, 2018 02:47pm

How he was able to get CNIC and how he contested elections after his CNIC got blocked?

Recommend 0
Amin
Nov 15, 2018 02:53pm

How come his nomination papers are approved before election? During process of election papers there are some witnesses. They should be brought to justice. This person should be jailed or expelled from the country after completion of punishment.

Recommend 0
Bagh Khan
Nov 15, 2018 02:54pm

If he is Afghan national what he is doing in Pakistan up to now. He will be illegal national after December 31st. Would he be deported after that? He and other Afghan national are becoming security and dangerous to democracy. Repatriate all Afghan before it become too late please.

Recommend 0
Amin
Nov 15, 2018 02:54pm

this is another example of system failure.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Informally urban

Informally urban

Drives against encroachment seem to target the worst-off in society.

Editorial

Updated November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

What appears to be clear is that Dawar was tortured, his death has been claimed by a hitherto unknown militant group.
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...
November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.