DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC forms panel to determine how cement factory stores water

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 15, 2018

Email

The Katasraj temple complex in Chakwal district of Punjab in Pakistan. The lake is believed to have formed from a teardrop of Shiva. ─ Faisal Saeed/File photo
The Katasraj temple complex in Chakwal district of Punjab in Pakistan. The lake is believed to have formed from a teardrop of Shiva. ─ Faisal Saeed/File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a special committee to visit the premises of DG Khan cement factory in Chakwal district to determine how it stored water for its requirement.

The committee will be headed by chief of the Supreme Court’s human right cell Rana Amir Saleem who will furnish a report before the court about the capacity of the reservoirs built by the cement factory as well as whether the ponds were filled by extracting water from the aquifer or the rainwater.

A three-judge SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu of the drying out of Katas Raj pond, considered sacred by Hindus. The court will take up the matter again at its Lahore registry.

Takes suo motu notice of drying out of Katas Raj pond

On Nov 6, the apex court had clamped a ban on extracting underground water with a directive for the cement factories to make alternative arrangements to meet their water needs.

Director General of the Environment Protection Agency Farzana Altafshah will also be member of the committee which has been tasked with finding out how many tubewells have been dismantled by the cement factories, including Bestway Cement.

The court allowed the committee to register a case over non-cooperation on the part of the management of the cement factories.

The committee will also take samples of water from the reservoirs and the commissioner concerned has been directed to fully cooperate with it.

The court was told that the DG Khan Cement was operating only two tube-wells for domestic use of its workers, but Waseem Raza, appearing on behalf of civil society, claimed that the factories were filling their reservoirs through pipelines by allegedly extracting water from the underground.

The court asked for the record of the meteorological department to suggest how much rain fell during the period when the water reservoirs were filled.

It also ordered that the tubewells which had been dismantled be filled with concrete.

The News and Jang issued notices

Meanwhile, the same bench issued notices to The News and Jang newspapers for running the headline: ‘Govt lacks capability, planning, says CJP’ in their issue of Nov 14.

“We are surprised as the court never made such observations about the federal government; in fact some observations were made against the Capital Development Authority (CDA),” the chief justice observed while dictating an order.

“This is an instance of gross misreporting on behalf of the media group,” the order said.

The court issued notices to the editors, printers and publishers of the two newspapers to explain why action under the relevant law should not be taken against them.

The matter will be taken up again on Nov 15.

Daniyal Aziz withdraws appeal

A five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed disposed of an intra-court appeal by PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz when he withdrew his appeal.

“I have instructions to withdraw the appeal,” argued Advocate Ali Raza before the bench which ultimately dismissed the case as withdrawn.

On June 28, the apex court had convicted Daniyal Aziz for committing its contempt and sentenced him with imprisonment “till rising of the court”.

“Taking a lenient view of the matter, we convict him under Section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 and sentence him with imprisonment till rising of the court today,” said a 17-page order.

With the sentence, Daniyal Aziz was also disqualified for five years under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The PML-N leader did not explain to the media about his sudden decision to withdraw his appeal.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Informally urban

Informally urban

Drives against encroachment seem to target the worst-off in society.

Editorial

Updated November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

What appears to be clear is that Dawar was tortured, his death has been claimed by a hitherto unknown militant group.
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...
November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.