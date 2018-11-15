DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IMF wants end to govt’s role in power tariff determination

Khaleeq KianiUpdated November 15, 2018

Email

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar talking to the IMF mission on Wednesday.
Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar talking to the IMF mission on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD: Appreciating the role of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in addressing energy shortages, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the government to give up its powers on notification of electricity rates, determined by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), as a key tool to end repeated emergence of circular debt.

Informed sources told Dawn that a major chunk of the circular debt has been coming up because of the time consumed in tariff determination by the regulator on petitions filed by power companies and then its back and forth exchange with the government for notification.

These sources said the visiting delegation wants authorities to make further amendments to the Nepra Act to ensure automatic notification of quarterly, annual and multi-years tariffs, determined by the regulator on the pattern of monthly fuel price adjustment which is notified directly by Nepra.

Says automatic notification will check re-emergence of circular debt

The base tariff, on the other hand, sometimes consumes more than a year and in recent years has lingered on for over two years due to litigations by power distribution companies with the backing of the Power Division.

“The amendments are already being discussed in this regard to ensure that the regulator receives tariff petitions on templates and determines rates under a pre-determined formula and performance standards in a time-bound manner and then stand automatically notified within the shortest possible manner,” an official said.

Informed sources said the Fund delegation has already held three sessions with the Power Division authorities besides discussing these challenges with the finance ministry. On Thursday, the IMF mission would have a rare direct interaction with the chairman, members and top officials of the power regulator at Nepra Headquarters to have an independent view of the regulator on power sector issues and challenges.

On Wednesday, the IMF mission, led by chief Herald Finger, visited the Planning Commission and noted that CPEC has played a crucial role in substantially increasing power production in a short period of time that would aid in achieving sustained economic growth.

The Planning Commission team was led by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and comprised Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and CPEC Project Director Hassan Daud Butt and senior officials. The mission is expected to hold another in-depth session with the commission.

The minister told the mission that economic and social objectives of the government were to protect and provide relief to the marginalised segments of society by prioritising focus on human resource development, social security and job creation.

Keeping in view the economic situation, the government had already rationalised Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by almost 35 per cent with its throw-forward liability brought down to a manageable level. He said the PTI government inherited a fragile economy and it has taken a number of corrective measures to revive and put it on the path to sustained growth.

The IMF delegation was told that emphasis was being laid on attracting investments in areas where it can lead to direct impact on exports or reducing the import bill and new ways of financing were also being explored. He said the projects that are run on imported fuel will not be encouraged.

Also, the government is now paying attention on improving electricity transmission system in the wake of increased power generation capacity. The minister underlined that robust economic planning was being made to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio by increasing the domestic revenue.

Talking about CPEC, the minister said that the mega project had now entered into its second phase with focus on industrialisation, socio-economic initiatives and joint ventures, especially in agriculture sector to increase productivity as well as improve irrigation network system. He noted that CPEC in its first phase had helped a great deal in boosting power generation.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 15, 2018 09:45am

This is how to use the private sector's price-axe on the common household..?!

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 15, 2018 10:16am

One would agree to that suggestion if the suppliers are denied monopoly for supplying power to any particular region and it is a open for all suppliers regime throughout the country without any exceptions and/or hurdles to be invented and created for the new aspirants.

Recommend 0
Prabhjyot Singh madan
Nov 15, 2018 11:04am

Good decision

Recommend 0
Rehan
Nov 15, 2018 11:30am

A good excuse to increase the Price and not take the blame

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Nov 15, 2018 11:55am

Eventually all the loans have to repaid by the people, not the politicians.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Informally urban

Informally urban

Drives against encroachment seem to target the worst-off in society.

Editorial

Updated November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

What appears to be clear is that Dawar was tortured, his death has been claimed by a hitherto unknown militant group.
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...
November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.