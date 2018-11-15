DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Aasia cannot leave Pakistan due to pending review: Qureshi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 15, 2018

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Aasia Bibi, who has been acquitted of a blasphemy charge by the Supreme Court, cannot leave the country because of pending review of her case before the court. — AFP/File photo
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Aasia Bibi, who has been acquitted of a blasphemy charge by the Supreme Court, cannot leave the country because of pending review of her case before the court. — AFP/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Aasia Bibi, who has been acquitted of a blasphemy charge by the Supreme Court, cannot leave the country because of pending review of her case before the court.

“She is here. A review petition is being heard, so how can she go,” Mr Qureshi said while talking to journalists on Wednesday.

There was speculation after Aasia’s release from jail last week that she might go abroad in view of security threats.

“There is no controversy, she is here,” Mr Qureshi said.

Legally there is no bar on Aasia’s international travel. However, the government has in its agreement with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan leadership — for ending the sit-in against the Christian woman’s acquittal — committed to not allowing her to leave the country till a decision on the review petition.

Qari Salam, the complainant in the Aasia case, had filed the review petition against the apex court judgement.

Legal adviser with the International Commission of Jurists Reema Omar said: “Aasia Bibi is a free person and according to Pakistani law, her freedom of movement cannot be restricted. The foreign ministry’s reading of how a review petition impacts the enjoyment of fundamental rights is prohibitive and oppressive.”

A number of countries have called for Aasia to be given asylum. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland had spoken to Mr Qureshi on the issue earlier this week.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had in an interview with AFP said: “We are in discussions with the Pakistani government. He further said that “there is a delicate domestic context that we respect which is why I don’t want to say any more about that, but I will remind people Canada is a welcoming country”, suggesting that asylum had been offered to Aasia.

Aasia’s lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook has already taken refuge in the Netherlands.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Aasia Bibi
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Informally urban

Informally urban

Drives against encroachment seem to target the worst-off in society.

Editorial

November 15, 2018

SP’s murder

THE probable sequence of events and the reconnaissance and planning likely required to carry out the shocking crime...
November 15, 2018

Food poisoning

FOLLOWING the postmortem report of two brothers who had died from food poisoning, an upscale eatery in Karachi was...
November 15, 2018

Gaza ceasefire

FOR the Palestinians, particularly the hapless people of Gaza, these are strange times indeed. While Israel ...
November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.