In Pakistan's interest to seek IMF programme despite help from other countries: Asad Umar

Dawn.comUpdated November 14, 2018

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said it is still in Pakistan's interest to enter into a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilise its economy, despite the agreements for financial assistance with other countries.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV show News Wise on Wednesday, he said the financing arrangements made by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government have eliminated any foreseeable financing problems until June 30, 2019.

"But because it will take time to support and implement the basic reforms that we have to undertake, we think it is still a better option that an IMF programme is signed," Umar said while

He added, however, that such a programme will be entered into only if its conditions are in Pakistan's interest.

Answering a question regarding the talks currently being held with a visiting IMF mission, the minister acknowledged that it was "difficult" to negotiate with the lender but that the talks had only just begun.

"It will be a huge challenge if there is no headway in the negotiations in three or four days," he said.

The minister said he did not see any challenge regarding the direction he wants the IMF talks to proceed in, and that "the entire debate will be on the pace of [fiscal] adjustment".

Dismissing concerns that the government had delayed approaching the IMF for a bailout, Umar said he had called the lender 10 days after being appointed, and while keeping the options open, asked the IMF to send a mission to Pakistan to conduct analysis of the economy. While simultaneously carrying out bilateral discussions with other countries, the government had announced it was approaching the IMF days after it received the staff mission's report.

He said exploring both options simultaneously had meant that the government now has "room and time to negotiate" with the IMF.

Clarifying his earlier statement, Umar said he had stated that only the "immediate" economic crisis of the country was over, and that reforms have just been started to eliminate the actual crisis which forces Pakistan to seek bailout programmes repeatedly.

He said the country had accumulated a current account deficit of $19 billion last fiscal year and it faces payments worth $9bn for previously taken loans. However, the fiscal steps taken by the government and monetary policy actions announced by the State Bank have shrunk the current account deficit by $6bn.

"Where we stand today, the current account deficit may total $12-13bn this [fiscal] year, the minister said.

M.Saeed
Nov 14, 2018 09:35pm

How is it still in Pakistan's interest to enter into a programme with the IMF) despite agreements for financial assistance with other countries? Is it for providing extra funds for plunderers?

Shaksgam 63 gift
Nov 14, 2018 09:46pm

If there are enough loans to survive till June 2019.why imf

Sha b
Nov 14, 2018 09:48pm

This is what is called coming to senses .

Anonymous
Nov 14, 2018 09:52pm

Fair enough! Let's find out what are the terms and hopefully we can get out of this bail out situation once and for all!

Zak
Nov 14, 2018 09:54pm

Atleast PTI is trying to put the ship on even keel. Past governments have ruined every aspect of the country.

Vikas
Nov 14, 2018 10:01pm

I am a little confused here. Someone please tell me what really is the stand of the government of the day and PMIK? They say one thing before the elections and opposite thereafter and then every other day. Is that normal?

Ash2000
Nov 14, 2018 10:02pm

Earlier PTI said they will never go to IMF but now it is good to go to IMF. These guys don’t have any experience and taking haphazard decision and giving irrational statements everyday.

Ali
Nov 14, 2018 10:09pm

Speechless

Kamal
Nov 14, 2018 10:13pm

Mr Asad used to make tall claims. What happened Sir?

