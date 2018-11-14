DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police officers were tasked to 'break PPP people' by Sindh caretaker govt, claims CM Shah

Dawn.comNovember 14, 2018

Email

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday lashed out at what he called arbitrary transfers of police officers by the Sindh caretaker government before the 2018 elections, saying the random postings had left the policemen clueless.

"[They] put the names of all officers in a box, started revolving it and then pulled out name chits to mindlessly decide where each police officer would be posted," Shah said while briefing the Sindh Assembly about the law and order situation.

He alleged that the police officers had been assigned the task of "breaking the PPP people", and because they were allegedly too busy trying to change PPP leaders' alliances, the law and order situation had worsened and street crime in Karachi had risen.

"I am a witness [to this] myself... they were asked to 'break the PPP people', [and] forget about the law and order."

After returning into power, the chief minister said, the PPP government has been trying to control the street crimes situation.

Shah informed the house that 61 incidents of terrorism had taken place in Sindh in 2013. The number came down to two such incidents in 2017, while this year no terrorist incident has taken place in Sindh so far.

Incidents of targeted killings and street crimes have also dropped, he said, adding in the same breath: "But we are not satisfied... we have to do more work."

He said the province of Sindh, specifically Karachi, have seen several devastating terrorist incidents in recent years, including the Safoora Goth carnage, the Sehwan bomb blast, the Shikapur blast and the killings of qawwal Amjad Sabri, JUI-F leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro and journalist Wali Babar.

"There is not a single incident which we have not traced or solved," Shah claimed, before questioning the investigations into terrorist attacks in other provinces.

"Did [we] ever find out what happened at the Army Public School in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Have the men who escaped in a jailbreak in KP been found till date?" he asked.

Responding to a point raised by another lawmaker, he said it was members of the civil society which had moved courts against the Sindh government's efforts to replace then provincial chief of police A.D. Khowaja, and not Khowaja himself.

"We tried a lot [to replace him] but what can I say... [unlike Sindh,] nothing happens when the Punjab police IG is changed within three weeks," Shah said, before adding tongue-in-cheek: "Be grateful the civil society there [Punjab] is not that active."

"The Islamabad IG [was] also transferred in an incident involving cows," he said, in a reference to a federal minister's alleged role in the transfer of former Islamabad police chief Jan Mohammad. However, he observed that a joint investigation team had been formed to probe that alleged abuse of power.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
El Cid
Nov 14, 2018 08:46pm

Karma! PPP had been doing the same to a lot of people.

Recommend 0
HA
Nov 14, 2018 08:47pm

And who appointed caretakers???

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 14, 2018 08:53pm

If the police officers had been assigned the task of "breaking the PPP people", then how come the PPP people are still holding the fort?

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 14, 2018 08:53pm

...What that not supposed to happen?

Perhaps they deserved it. Otherwise Polce does not take pre-emptive action against law-abiding, peaeceful folks. That is not usually the case with politicians-cum-thugs, who think they are special and above the law.

Recommend 0
My Comments
Nov 14, 2018 09:06pm

Why no complains filed at the time of any wrong doings? Its too late now. But please pay attention to lawlessness and other issues, including garbage disposal in the province. Please try to take care of peoples problems. Thank you.

Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2018 09:13pm

You are the worst CM ever. Forget whinning and see the situation in THAR. Shameless.

Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 14, 2018 09:13pm

Keep lying

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.
November 13, 2018

No vision for tax reform

AS talks with the IMF hit their stride, one glaring hole in the government’s vision for reforms is on the taxation...
November 13, 2018

Emergency care

THE quality of emergency care in a country has a direct impact on the number of lives saved, whether in case of...
Cricket success
Updated November 13, 2018

Cricket success

The team are now setting their sights on their first-ever series win against South Africa starting next month.