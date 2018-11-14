Sindh govt suspends registration of City School, Beacon House over failure to comply with SHC orders

The Sindh's Directorate of Inspection / Registration of Private Institutions on Thursday suspended the registration of all campuses of The City School and Beacon House School System following their alleged failure to comply with the Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court's (SHC) orders, barring them to increase their tuition fees by more than five per cent.

On September 3, the SHC had declared as illegal the more than five per cent increase in the tuition fees by private schools and institutions, and ordered their management to refund the excess amount within three months.

The SHC had ruled that its order would apply to all students and private institutions and schools governed under the Sindh Private Educational Institutions Ordina­nce, 2001, and Sindh Private Educational Institutions Rules, 2005.

The directorate's director general (DG), Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui told Dawn that both The City School and Beacon House School System were reminded multiple times to comply with the court orders.

Siddiqui further said that the two schools were neither complying nor responding to the committee's notices, due to which their registrations have been "suspended till further orders".

The DG said that the decision to suspend the two schools' registration can be reviewed, provided that they comply with the courts' orders.

He also said that The Smart Schools, a subsidiary of The City School, has also been issued notices in this regard.