Sindh govt suspends registration of City School, Beacon House over failure to comply with SHC orders
The Sindh's Directorate of Inspection / Registration of Private Institutions on Thursday suspended the registration of all campuses of The City School and Beacon House School System following their alleged failure to comply with the Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court's (SHC) orders, barring them to increase their tuition fees by more than five per cent.
On September 3, the SHC had declared as illegal the more than five per cent increase in the tuition fees by private schools and institutions, and ordered their management to refund the excess amount within three months.
The SHC had ruled that its order would apply to all students and private institutions and schools governed under the Sindh Private Educational Institutions Ordinance, 2001, and Sindh Private Educational Institutions Rules, 2005.
The directorate's director general (DG), Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui told Dawn that both The City School and Beacon House School System were reminded multiple times to comply with the court orders.
Siddiqui further said that the two schools were neither complying nor responding to the committee's notices, due to which their registrations have been "suspended till further orders".
The DG said that the decision to suspend the two schools' registration can be reviewed, provided that they comply with the courts' orders.
He also said that The Smart Schools, a subsidiary of The City School, has also been issued notices in this regard.
Comments (4)
How can the private schools perform as before when they cannot maintain quality staff now only available on the market rates of emoluments?
Instead of licence suspension, the school should be heavily fined for non-compliance. It will hit the pocket of the owners instead of creating troubles for the students and their parents.
Okay that is good that their registration has been suspended but where is the punishment? How can a shcool has the audacity to disregard the Supreme Court orders? Who is the culprit? Where are the fines for disobeying the country's highest courts? If this was done in the West some heads would have roled (people fired) starting from the top and millions of dollars fines would have been imposed. The reason, a crystal clear message would have been sent to all plus future generations that do no mess with the law.
Again, unless people and institutions are punished for breaking the law, no one will be afraid of the law nor respect the law. Please note that it is the severe punishments that deter the criminal mind. This concept of muk mukao has to stop and law must be applied/enforced no matter how painful it seem. Pak should learn by now that where there is absence of law criminals and corrupt rule. People must learn to follow the law.
More trouble for the students. Seems like everything is ungovernable in Pakistan