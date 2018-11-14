SP Tahir's body to be handed over to Pakistan tomorrow, says KP information minister
The body of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar ─ who was abducted from Islamabad last month and found dead yesterday in Afghanistan ─ is expected to be handed over to Pakistan authorities tomorrow, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) information minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said in a statement on Wednesday.
Police and civil administration have been waiting at the Torkham border since Tuesday night to receive the slain SP's body.
The body was earlier expected to be handed over to Pakistani authorities today. Yousafzai said a KP Police delegation had waited at the Torkham border crossing all day for SP Tahir's body but were unsuccessful. He did not mention the reason of the delay.
Miram Sadaqat, the spokesperson of the Afghan Red Crescent, told DawnNewsTV that the organisation's volunteers will transfer the body to the Torkham crossing as soon as Afghan authorities hand it over.
He said that Afghan police and hospital administration were "collecting information" about the body.
SP Tahir, a police officer who had survived two suicide attacks in Bannu, was kidnapped from Islamabad's G-10/4 area on October 26. A body believed to be his was found in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province yesterday.
He hailed from North Waziristan district and earlier this year was made acting SP and given charge of Peshawar police's rural circle. Prior to that he had served as DSP of University Town and Fakirabad and had also had a stint with the Federal Investigation Agency.
Photos of the SP's badly tortured body with a hand-written Pashto letter placed on his chest, purportedly written by a yet unidentified militant group, went viral on social media on Tuesday before police could officially confirm the happening, but a senior official said a "source" had informed them of the tragic news.
A senior KP official said that the paper found on the body mentions no militant outfit and would be investigated later. The note carries the name of Wilayat Khorasan, the nomenclature the militant Islamic State (IS) group uses to refer to the Pak-Afghan region.
It referrs to SP Dawar with his first name and says that the "cop who had arrested and killed several militants has met his fate". The note also threatens other people to take caution "otherwise they too would meet the same fate".
In a statement released today, the Foreign Office spokesperson had confirmed that the body of SP Tahir had been recovered along with his service card by Afghan locals.
According to the FO spokesperson, SP Tahir was discovered by residents in Dur Baba district of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday and handed over to the local police.
The police had shifted the body to Momand Dara district of Nangarhar from where it would be transferred to Jalalabad, the FO spokesperson said. The statement further said that the body is yet to be received by the Consul General of Pakistan in Jalalabad and it "would be subsequently transferred to Pakistan via Torkham border after completion of necessary formalities".
Islamabad didn't contact Kabul about SP Tahir, says Afghan envoy
Earlier today, outgoing Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal told journalists at a farewell ceremony that the Pakistani government had not reached out to Afghan authorities for any information about the missing police official.
"How did a police officer disappear from Islamabad and turn up dead in Afghanistan?" he asked.
He urged the leadership of both countries to "sit together" and talk about SP Tahir's suspected murder.
Zakhilwal also expressed grief over the police officer's death and said he did not have any information about the abduction.
In response to a question, he said that the Afghan government had been in touch with slain Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader Maulana Samiul Haq and had urged him to play his role to solve the Afghan issue.
"Apart from reconciliation, Pakistan and Afghanistan have no other way [to achieve peace]," he added.
Comments (24)
May the precious soul of the martyr rest in eternal peace. Law enforcement agencies should speed up the pace of investigation in order to reach the reality of the incident.
This official story is implausible.
Islamabad is believed to be the safest city of Pakistan. And an SP is certainly one of the most secure persons. When this can be done with an SP in Islamabad with such ease, what can happen with common people else where in the country. What on earth are our security organizations doing?
Its very shocking & sad
Shame on our Govt. and its agencies that it can't even protect its elite police officials
My worries are, how come an abducted person crossed the border, I think agencies should review their strategy and border with Afghanistan should be completely sealed.
Sounds very fishy
RIP. Brave son of Pakistan.
trailing a high ranking police officer, tracing his whereabouts, kidnapping and then carrying him clandestinely across the border is beyond the competance of a rag-tag militant group.
This guy was taken using the resources and at the instance of a professional organization.
May he rest in peace.
RIP my brave brother We are all proud of you
As long as there is no survillance of Afghan slums, these type of incident will keep on happening. Ask anyone who lives near Afghan slum. People will always tell never to go near there. They will abduct you. Shaheed Tahir Dawar was most likely transported through these slums. If police goes in those slums, their women will come out to stop the police. Also the fencing of border should be done at high speed.
@Abdul Wahid, it's very alarming situation how come any budy kidnap high ranked person & mudder
@Ismail, I endorse your view point.How was this possible.
@Ismail, Agree, seal the borders. For money required for it, request IMF.
Sad, tragic, brutal and scary.
@jawad, hold afghanistan responsible for cross border terrorism.
kill the afghan terrorists in afghanistan, no safe haven.
If this state cannot provide safety to high ranking officer, then common people should not even expect anything.
RIP - HERO OF PAKISTAN
Expel all having ties to Afghan's and seal the border for good.
Makes me wonder if a SP can be abducted and transported across the border, how much protected a common person is in Pakistan.Will there be accountability of people who were responsible for safety of people and watching the borders ?
@Surya Kant Agrawal, I agree. You have summed up all.
PTM and it's foriegn masters have started terrorism openly now. He was targeted as he did not bow in front of PTM terrorists and unveiled their foriegn handlers.
No one dares to go Afghan settlements in Karachi. Imran Khan is trying to award nationality to these war mongering Afghans. Kick them out as rapid as possible.