SP Tahir Dawar's body to be handed over to KP police today

The body of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar ─ who was abducted from Islamabad last month and found dead in Afghanistan ─ will be handed over to Pakistani authorities by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement on Wednesday, MNA Mohsin Dawar told DawnNewsTV.

SP Tahir, a police officer who had survived two suicide attacks in Bannu and had been serving as head of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped from Islamabad's G-10/4 area on Oct 26. A body believed to be his was found in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province yesterday.

SP Tahir hailed from North Waziristan district and earlier this year was made acting SP and given charge of the rural circle. Prior to that he had served as DSP of University Town and Fakirabad and had also had a stint with the Federal Investigation Agency.

Photos of the SP's badly tortured body with a hand-written Pashto letter placed on his chest, purportedly written by a yet unidentified militant group, went viral on social media on Tuesday before police could officially confirm the happening, but a senior official said a "source" had informed them of the tragic news.

A senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) official said that the paper found on the body mentioned no militant outfit and would be investigated later. The note carries the name of Wilayat Khorasan, the nomenclature the militant Islamic State (IS) group uses to refer to the Pak-Afghan region.

It refers to SP Dawar with his first name and said that the "cop who had arrested and killed several militants has met his fate". The note also warns other people to take caution and threatens that otherwise they would also meet the same fate.

The KP official said that they would investigate where the officer was killed and what group was responsible for the murder.

MNA Mohsin Dawar said that SP Tahir's body would be handed over to the KP police at the Torkham border crossing, and that further details would be provided by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) operations Peshawar Javed Iqbal.

Police and civil administration waited at the Torkham border on Tuesday night to receive the slain SP's body, but it did not reach the country yesterday.

Islamabad didn't contact Kabul about SP Tahir, says Afghan envoy

Outgoing Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal told journalists at a farewell ceremony that the Pakistani government had not reached out to Afghan authorities for any information about the missing police official.

"How did a police officer disappear from Islamabad and turn up dead in Afghanistan?" he asked.

He urged the leadership of both countries to "sit together" and talk about SP Tahir's suspected murder.

Zakhilwal also expressed grief over the police officer's death and said he did not have any information about the abduction.

In response to a question, he said that the Afghan government had been in touch with slain Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader Maulana Samiul Haq and had urged him to play his role to solve the Afghan issue.

"Apart from reconciliation, Pakistan and Afghanistan have no other way [to achieve peace]," he added.