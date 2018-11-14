DAWN.COM

SC issues notices to Jang, The News for 'misreporting' CJP's remarks

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 14, 2018

Justice Nisar distances himself from remarks critical of PTI govt. — File
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Urdu newspaper Jang and English daily The News for allegedly misreporting a court story, in which the top judiciary had appeared to criticise the government.

The two publications, in their lead stories today, had reported that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing a suo motu case of illegal construction in Banigala, had "remarked that the current government lacked capability and planning".

The top judge today distanced himself from those remarks, adding that "this news is untrue".

"Both the newspapers ran wrong stories," Justice Nisar said. "We had talked about the CDA (Capital Development Authority) in the Banigala case. There is a recording available of the court's proceedings; we can play that."

"[TV] programmes were also done on the basis of this wrong news," Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said, to which Additional Attorney General Nayyer Rizvi added: "Tickers were also run [on the same]."

Later on, in its official notification, the court said: "We are surprised as the court never made such observations about the federal government. [Those] observations were made against the Capital Development Authority. This is an instance of gross misreporting."

The court issued notices to the publications' printers, publishers and editors, with the directives to respond by Thursday (November 15).

Haal
Nov 14, 2018 06:26pm

Other news papers and channels also played the same why notice to just one group?

Recommend 0
Ravi
Nov 14, 2018 06:27pm

Geo also reported the same..

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 14, 2018 06:39pm

Agree 100% with CJP, I am glad he is taking action against the news media, Pakistan media is negative beyond anyone's imagination, they jump to print news without checking its validity.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Nov 14, 2018 06:44pm

@Haal, because they started it all off.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 14, 2018 06:45pm

This is a good step and let the respective editorial teams answer the court's questions about the misinterpreted news. This will restore discipline and professionalism in the electronic media. A similar action is also requited about TV anchors and politicians, who speak loudly against our honorable army and judiciary.

Please note that this is my original Anti-Corruption_Pakistani ID for over 2 years, expressing my impartial views on various topics without any influence or fame. Kindly, be aware of recent duplicate ID's, imitators, who copied my ID! Thanks.

Recommend 0
Wahid
Nov 14, 2018 06:47pm

@Ravi, The newspapers mentioned and geo are owned by the same people!

Recommend 0
Hasan
Nov 14, 2018 06:49pm

Anyone who read the article from The News would have seen straight away that the headline wasn't in any way representative of what the CJP actually said. Good move by Nisar to set the record straight though.

Hasan

Recommend 0
Syed Waqar Ali
Nov 14, 2018 06:49pm

This story was carried by other newspapers also.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 14, 2018 06:50pm

This is getting predictable and hence boring.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 14, 2018 07:18pm

@Changez Khan, agree. while complaining about freedom of press. irresponsible press must not be free.

Recommend 0
nk
Nov 14, 2018 07:20pm

The idea is to promote conflict between institutions and achieve political hit against the Government!

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 14, 2018 07:34pm

@Haal,
Don't make things up as you go along!

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 14, 2018 07:38pm

Irresponsible journalism this! Unless punished such 'instance of gross misreporting' will continue.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 14, 2018 07:40pm

Once again, great move by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan to safeguard and protect the sanctity of the highest court of the land.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 14, 2018 07:56pm

Till recently, Capital Development Authority was under the Federal Ministry of Capital Administration and Development, which has now been made a Division of the Federal Ministry of Interior. Therefore, it is a Federal Government subject and as such the responsibility of Federal Government.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 14, 2018 07:56pm

Jang is one of the oldest news paper. They fully know their responsibility. How such a big mis understanding. There must be reason for this.

Recommend 0
zia Rehman
Nov 14, 2018 07:58pm

No other media group reported this way. Other news portal reported that CDA lacked capability and planning, not the federal government

Recommend 0
Agha Mobeen
Nov 14, 2018 08:14pm

This yellow journalism is a trademark of geo group of newspapers and they are even in a position to blackmail governments. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has done a great job by issuing them notices so that they

Recommend 0
tuk
Nov 14, 2018 08:27pm

How about a notice to TLP??

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Nov 14, 2018 08:34pm

@Haal, .Because It’s most read, and has highest circulation.

Recommend 0
Hamza peer
Nov 14, 2018 08:47pm

@Ravi, same group sir

Recommend 0

