SC issues notices to Jang, The News for 'misreporting' CJP's remarks
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Urdu newspaper Jang and English daily The News for allegedly misreporting a court story, in which the top judiciary had appeared to criticise the government.
The two publications, in their lead stories today, had reported that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing a suo motu case of illegal construction in Banigala, had "remarked that the current government lacked capability and planning".
The top judge today distanced himself from those remarks, adding that "this news is untrue".
"Both the newspapers ran wrong stories," Justice Nisar said. "We had talked about the CDA (Capital Development Authority) in the Banigala case. There is a recording available of the court's proceedings; we can play that."
"[TV] programmes were also done on the basis of this wrong news," Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said, to which Additional Attorney General Nayyer Rizvi added: "Tickers were also run [on the same]."
Later on, in its official notification, the court said: "We are surprised as the court never made such observations about the federal government. [Those] observations were made against the Capital Development Authority. This is an instance of gross misreporting."
The court issued notices to the publications' printers, publishers and editors, with the directives to respond by Thursday (November 15).
Comments (21)
Other news papers and channels also played the same why notice to just one group?
Geo also reported the same..
Agree 100% with CJP, I am glad he is taking action against the news media, Pakistan media is negative beyond anyone's imagination, they jump to print news without checking its validity.
@Haal, because they started it all off.
This is a good step and let the respective editorial teams answer the court's questions about the misinterpreted news. This will restore discipline and professionalism in the electronic media. A similar action is also requited about TV anchors and politicians, who speak loudly against our honorable army and judiciary.
Please note that this is my original Anti-Corruption_Pakistani ID for over 2 years, expressing my impartial views on various topics without any influence or fame. Kindly, be aware of recent duplicate ID's, imitators, who copied my ID! Thanks.
@Ravi, The newspapers mentioned and geo are owned by the same people!
Anyone who read the article from The News would have seen straight away that the headline wasn't in any way representative of what the CJP actually said. Good move by Nisar to set the record straight though.
Hasan
This story was carried by other newspapers also.
This is getting predictable and hence boring.
@Changez Khan, agree. while complaining about freedom of press. irresponsible press must not be free.
The idea is to promote conflict between institutions and achieve political hit against the Government!
@Haal,
Don't make things up as you go along!
Irresponsible journalism this! Unless punished such 'instance of gross misreporting' will continue.
Once again, great move by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan to safeguard and protect the sanctity of the highest court of the land.
Till recently, Capital Development Authority was under the Federal Ministry of Capital Administration and Development, which has now been made a Division of the Federal Ministry of Interior. Therefore, it is a Federal Government subject and as such the responsibility of Federal Government.
Jang is one of the oldest news paper. They fully know their responsibility. How such a big mis understanding. There must be reason for this.
No other media group reported this way. Other news portal reported that CDA lacked capability and planning, not the federal government
This yellow journalism is a trademark of geo group of newspapers and they are even in a position to blackmail governments. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has done a great job by issuing them notices so that they
How about a notice to TLP??
@Haal, .Because It’s most read, and has highest circulation.
@Ravi, same group sir