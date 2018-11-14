DAWN.COM

SC issue notices to Jang, The News for 'misreporting' CJP's remarks

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 14, 2018

Justice Nisar distances himself from remarks critical of PTI govt. — File
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Urdu newspaper Jang and English daily The News for allegedly misreporting a court story, in which the top judiciary had appeared to criticise the government.

The two publications, in their lead stories today, had reported that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing a suo motu case of illegal construction in Banigala, had "remarked that the current government lacked capability and planning".

The top judge today distanced himself from those remarks, adding that "this news is untrue".

"Both the newspapers ran wrong stories," Justice Nisar said. "We had talked about the CDA (Capital Development Authority) in the Banigala case. There is a recording available of the court's proceedings; we can play that."

"[TV] programmes were also done on the basis of this wrong news," Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said, to which Additional Attorney General Nayyer Rizvi added: "Tickers were also run [on the same]."

Later on, in its official notification, the court said: "We are surprised as the court never made such observations about the federal government. [Those] observations were made against the Capital Development Authority. This is an instance of gross misreporting."

The court issued notices to the publications' printers, publishers and editors, with the directives to respond by Thursday (November 15).

Haal
Nov 14, 2018 06:26pm

Other news papers and channels also played the same why notice to just one group?

Ravi
Nov 14, 2018 06:27pm

Geo also reported the same..

Changez Khan
Nov 14, 2018 06:39pm

Agree 100% with CJP, I am glad he is taking action against the news media, Pakistan media is negative beyond anyone's imagination, they jump to print news without checking its validity.

