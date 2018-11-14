DAWN.COM

Civil Lines SHO given 2 more days to respond to allegations of inaction against TLP protesters

Rana BilalUpdated November 14, 2018

Petitioner says Civil Lines SHO was reluctant to file case against protesters who harassed citizens and created a law and order situation. — File photo
A sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday gave the station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station until November 16 (Friday) to submit a report on his alleged failure to register a case against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) head Ashraf Jalali and others for threatening the top judiciary and inciting the armed forces to stage a mutiny, in the aftermath of Aasia Bibi's acquittal.

Last Thursday, the court had fixed for hearing a petition — filed by citizen Abdullah Malik — which claims that the Civil Lines SHO had failed to file a first information report (FIR) against the aforementioned leaders of religiopolitical parties.

The court had also directed the said SHO to submit his response on November 14 (today). However, the order was not complied with and no representative of the police appeared before the court for today's hearing.

Subsequently, the court ordered the SHO to submit a response by Friday, until when the hearing of the case was also adjourned.

The petition, filed last week, states that "the local police is reluctant to take action against the accused [due to] their presence in the ruling class and having direct contacts with the police and others."

A copy of the application to lodge an FIR, dated November 1 and addressed to the Civil Lines SHO, states that TLP leaders had threatened the judges of the Supreme Court, passed an edict to murder the country's Constitutional prime minister and incited their party workers to spark riots.

The petitioner had prayed to the court to pass orders to ensure legal action is taken against the TLP leaders as well as police officials, if the latter are reluctant to register a criminal case against the former.

