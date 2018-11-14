DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SHC judge warns may jail police for slow progress in missing persons cases

Shafi BalochNovember 14, 2018

Email

Court summons progress reports from police, Rangers, Sindh government and other parties on January 9, 2019. ─ PPI/File
Court summons progress reports from police, Rangers, Sindh government and other parties on January 9, 2019. ─ PPI/File

The Sindh High Court's (SHC) Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto on Wednesday expressed displeasure over police reports regarding the non-recovery of missing persons and remarked that if progress in the cases remains sluggish, the relevant police officers will be sent to jail.

On November 2, the SHC had directed the provincial police officer to personally look into some petitions pertaining to missing persons and also issued notices to respondents on fresh identical petitions.

An Investigation Officer (IO) in today's hearing briefed the court on the progress in certain missing persons cases.

He said that law enforcement agencies were working on the recovery of one Mohammad Javed who had gone missing from the Sohrab Goth area in 2015.

He added that in another case of the disappearance of a citizen, Sohail, letters had been written to the Rangers and other agencies, but police had not received a reply.

Justice Phulpoto complained that IOs would submit "stereotypical" reports in court each time, and that there had been no progress in any case.

He observed that citizens were becoming increasingly disappointed by such reports.

"Now the court will adopt a strict approach towards police over the issue of missing persons," he said, warning that if no progress was made in the cases, then "police officers will be sent to jail".

In his remarks, he also said that the police should fear God and make an effort to recover missing persons at the earliest.

The court summoned progress reports from the police, Rangers, Sindh government and other parties on January 9, 2019.

The court also issued a show cause notice to the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Gulberg after expressing displeasure that he was not present in court during a hearing on the disappearance of Pasban General Secretary Usman Moazzam's son Saeed Rafique.

Justice Phulputo said that laziness in the matter is unacceptable, and stated that help should be taken from print and electronic media for the recovery of missing persons.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.
November 13, 2018

No vision for tax reform

AS talks with the IMF hit their stride, one glaring hole in the government’s vision for reforms is on the taxation...
November 13, 2018

Emergency care

THE quality of emergency care in a country has a direct impact on the number of lives saved, whether in case of...
Cricket success
Updated November 13, 2018

Cricket success

The team are now setting their sights on their first-ever series win against South Africa starting next month.