DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Smog to blanket Karachi for next couple of days, says regional met official

Dawn.comNovember 14, 2018

Email

Children walk to school in smog. —AFP/File
Children walk to school in smog. —AFP/File

Unusual smog-like conditions prevailed in Karachi on Wednesday morning, causing poor visibility and difficulty for drivers in various parts of the city, along with exacerbating respiratory issues in people suffering from asthma.

Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi Director Shahid Abbas, while explaining the weather in the metropolis, said that fog or smog is formed "when minimum temperature falls rapidly".

"Right now, the land and sea temperature are almost the same, due to which the wind has stopped blowing," he said, adding that this was why "smog has formed in Karachi".

"It will remain for the next two or three days until winds from Quetta start blowing here. Then the smog will disperse and it will get two to three degrees colder," he said.

Take a look: Punjab authorities are responding to help manage the smog, but is it enough?

He ruled out the possibility of rain in Sindh over the next few days.

"There are rains in parts of Punjab ─ Sialkot, Gujranwala ─ but the [weather] system is passing overhead and there is no chance of rain in Sindh," he explained.

However, "the air temperature will lower and dry winds will begin blowing, which will clear the atmosphere."

Earlier, a Met official, requesting anonymity, told Dawn.com that the ratio of humidity in the air is around 32 per cent. He added that Nawabshah, Sukkur, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jackobabad, and Sakrund are also affected due to the situation.

Smog has become a common feature of the winter season in parts of the country, particularly Punjab. The condition has been attributed to the burning of crop stubble, and pollution from factories and traffic in the province. Burning of crop stubble across the border has also aggravated the situation locally.

A global list of the 50 worst air pollutant emission hotspots in the world by Greenpeace which analysed the satellite data generated by European Space Agency’s new satellite ranked Lahore and its surrounding area at 30th place.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.
November 13, 2018

No vision for tax reform

AS talks with the IMF hit their stride, one glaring hole in the government’s vision for reforms is on the taxation...
November 13, 2018

Emergency care

THE quality of emergency care in a country has a direct impact on the number of lives saved, whether in case of...
Cricket success
Updated November 13, 2018

Cricket success

The team are now setting their sights on their first-ever series win against South Africa starting next month.