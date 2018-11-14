DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz Sharif responds to court's questions in Al-Azizia corruption case

Mohammad ImranUpdated November 14, 2018

Email

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif responded to most of the questions posed by the court. — APP/File
Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif responded to most of the questions posed by the court. — APP/File

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday submitted his responses to 45 of 50 questions posed to him by the court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

When Nawaz approached the rostrum to verbally record his testimony, Accountability Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik asked him to return to his seat, and informed Nawaz that he himself would read the statement out in court for it to be recorded.

The PML-N supreme leader said that he would need time to consult his lawyer Khawaja Haris before he could provide responses to the five unanswered questions posed by the court.

"Some questions are complicated and records will need to be checked [before they can be answered]," Nawaz told the court.

"I will ask you [further] questions regarding the replies which are not satisfactory," Judge Malik said, asking Nawaz if he had examined all the evidence presented by the prosecution, to which the latter responded in the affirmative.

Nawaz told the court that he was "elected prime minister three times. Pervez Musharraf established martial law on October 12, 1999 and I did not hold any public office from that time to 2013. I remained exiled from 2001 to 2008."

"I cannot answer questions regarding the income tax returns and wealth statements of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz. It is not within my purview," he added.

The ousted prime minister further said: "I have shown all my income tax returns, my assets and my sources of income. It is true that the financial documents, including tax records, wealth statements and wealth tax returns, are all my own."

The court observed that since Nawaz held public office, he was "the most influential person in the Sharif family", to which the former PM replied that this was an opinion formed by the Investigation Officer.

"My father Mian Muhammad Sharif was the most influential person in the the family until his last breath," he explained.

Nawaz left the court while his statement was being read out in court. Once the reading of his statement concludes, he is expected to return to court and sign his testimony.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Hasnain Haque
Nov 14, 2018 01:17pm

The answer to every question is 'I was three times Pm, Musharaf did this and that,', just give the money trail for gods sake.

Recommend 0
MrT atti
Nov 14, 2018 01:29pm

Nawaz Sharif did nothing wrong his innocence can speak for himself.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 14, 2018 01:30pm

As usual more delaying tactics to confuse court are being applied, whereas the court is asking straight forward questions about source of income and how the overseas properties and businesses in question were purchased and run? And, in replying Nawaz Sharif try to give lecture about his government, family background and he raises other irrelevant issues. It is a typical case of a cunning person to avoid direct reply, as the question is about carrots and his reply is relating to cucumber and other vegetables!

Recommend 0
Saif Zukfiqar
Nov 14, 2018 01:35pm

@MrT atti, If Nawaz is innocent, than every Pakistani is also innocent. Close all he prisons.

Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 14, 2018 01:46pm

@MrT atti,
So why can’t he show his money trail. Wake up bro.

Recommend 0
Syed ji
Nov 14, 2018 01:52pm

Lets end this drama and put him back in jail. no a.c class this time.

Recommend 0
iffi
Nov 14, 2018 01:54pm

We need money trail ... not lam excuses

Recommend 0
Kas
Nov 14, 2018 01:56pm

We will know when the case details are shared with us.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 14, 2018 02:02pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, : Agree but who is allowing this delay?

Recommend 0
SDA
Nov 14, 2018 02:36pm

NS is playing the delayed tactic so that CJP Saqib Nisar is retired and someone else will come to have mercy for him and his looted money.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Khan
Nov 14, 2018 02:42pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Great Analysis

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 14, 2018 03:14pm

NAB was instituted in 1999 when Nawaz was PM.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.
November 13, 2018

No vision for tax reform

AS talks with the IMF hit their stride, one glaring hole in the government’s vision for reforms is on the taxation...
November 13, 2018

Emergency care

THE quality of emergency care in a country has a direct impact on the number of lives saved, whether in case of...
Cricket success
Updated November 13, 2018

Cricket success

The team are now setting their sights on their first-ever series win against South Africa starting next month.