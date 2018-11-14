DAWN.COM

Mother, two teenage daughters found dead in Lahore's Chan Shah graveyard

Wasim RiazNovember 14, 2018

Three bodies were found in Chan Shah graveyard in the Shah Bagh area of Lahore. — Photo provided by police
A woman and her two daughters were found dead in Chan Shah graveyard in the Shah Bagh area of Lahore on Wednesday while a third girl, found in an injured state, was shifted to a hospital, said the City Superintendent of Police (SP) Maaz Zafar.

SP Zafar said that the two girls killed were between the ages of 13 and 15 years.

A statement from the injured girl, also a teenager, will be recorded once she is stable, the SP said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the police.

According to SP Zafar, the station house officer (SHO) and the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were at the site of the incident and an investigation was underway.

The police official told DawnNewsTV that the woman's husband — who had married six times — was killed 15 days ago in Sheikhupura. He added that two of his former wives had confessed to his murder.

Based on initial investigation, the police said that the mother and her daughters had been killed over a family dispute.

