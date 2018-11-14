DAWN.COM

Woman, minor daughter found hanging from a tree in Khanewal: police

Sajjad Akbar ShahUpdated November 14, 2018

Police, residents of the area gather around the tree on which the bodies were found. — DawnNewsTV
A woman and her minor daughter were found hanging from a tree within the vicinity of the former's parent's house in a remote area of Khanewal district on Wednesday.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were strangled to death before their bodies were hung from the tree.

Homicide Sub Inspector Falak Sheer told DawnNewsTV that marks of fingers around necks of both the victims indicate that it was a murder and that the killer or killers hanged their bodies from the tree to portray the crime as a murder-and-suicide case.

The bodies have been moved to the tehsil headquarter hospital for autopsy, he said, adding that a case will be filed after the post-mortem examination report is prepared.

Subsequently, police arrested the husband of the victim and said that he has confessed to killing both his wife and daughter.

According to police, the woman was in a dispute with her estranged husband and his family. She along with her daughter was living in her parents' house. The official said that a while back, parents of the woman had reported to police that she had committed suicide by jumping in a canal. However, police had recovered the woman from the house of her friend in Vehari with the help of her telephone data.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 14, 2018 01:18pm

What a heart-breaking, grave, mind- boggling and great tragedy?

Recommend 0
Saif Zukfiqar
Nov 14, 2018 01:38pm

These type of crimes are done mostly in the Punjab.

Recommend 0

