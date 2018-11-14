DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump picks retired general for ambassador to Saudi Arabia

APUpdated November 14, 2018

Email

John Abizaid, of Nevada, is a former Centcom chief who currently works as a private consultant. — Photo courtesy Centcom website
John Abizaid, of Nevada, is a former Centcom chief who currently works as a private consultant. — Photo courtesy Centcom website

A retired four-star general is President Donald Trump's pick to be US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, filling a key diplomatic vacancy at a time when US-Saudi relations are being tested by the slaying of a journalist critical of the Saudi royal family.

Trump announced Tuesday that he is nominating John Abizaid, the longest-serving commander of the US Central Command, to lead the US Embassy in Riyadh. It's a post that has been empty since former ambassador Joseph Westphal left in January 2017.

If confirmed by the Senate, Abizaid would become ambassador as the Trump administration is weighing the US response to the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish officials claim Khashoggi was killed by a 15-member assassination squad sent from Riyadh on orders from the highest levels of the Saudi government.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revoked the visas of the Saudis implicated in the killing. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said additional measures will be taken.

Abizaid, who retired in 2007, served in wars in Grenada, the Persian Gulf, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. Following the war in Iraq, Abizaid assumed control of Centcom, which overseas military operations in 20 nations stretching from northeast Africa to the Middle East to Central and South Asia.

Abizaid, of Nevada, currently works as a private consultant and is a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Previously, he was the distinguished chair of the Combating Terrorism Centre at the US Military Academy at West Point. He also served in various senior positions on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.
November 13, 2018

No vision for tax reform

AS talks with the IMF hit their stride, one glaring hole in the government’s vision for reforms is on the taxation...
November 13, 2018

Emergency care

THE quality of emergency care in a country has a direct impact on the number of lives saved, whether in case of...
Cricket success
Updated November 13, 2018

Cricket success

The team are now setting their sights on their first-ever series win against South Africa starting next month.