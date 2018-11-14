State Bank of Pakistan warns against fake calls

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken serious notice of fake calls being received by the banking customers, warning them not to provide any information on phone calls.

“The SBP advises people not to share personal information like CNIC or bank account number, password etc on fake calls from individuals impersonating as officials of SBP,” said a press release issued on Tuesday.

“It has been noticed that time and again, fraudsters make calls to individuals, impersonating as officials of SBP or other agencies, seeking personal information regarding their accounts maintained with commercial banks and threatening they will be closed or frozen in case of non-verification of the credentials,” said the SBP.

“Public is advised to inform such incidents to law enforcement agencies and approach their banks immediately in case of any loss arising due to leakage of personal information,” said the SBP.

The press release stressed that the SBP, commercial and microfinance banks do not seek personal details including PIN, CNIC number, one-time password (OTP), accounts number, etc. from account holders on telephone.

Public is advised to report details of such calls on helpline at 021-111-727-273 or email at cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk, said the SBP.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2018