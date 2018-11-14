DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two NAB officers don’t meet criteria of appointment, SC told

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 14, 2018

Email

This file photo depicts the
This file photo depicts the

ISLAMABAD: A special committee in its report submitted to the Supreme Court has acknowledged that two officers currently working in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not meet the required criteria for their appointment.

The report has been finalised in response to a suo motu case against illegalities, contraventions and violations in appointments in the bureau.

It said out of 17 officers under consideration Farman­ullah and Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi should be repatriated to their parent departments.

Farmanullah was director in NAB Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Fayyaz Qureshi was director in NAB Sukkur.

The report states that the committee is of the view that Farmanullah, a director in grade-20, cannot be retained in NAB because an experience certificate provided by him could not meet the requirement mentioned in the advertisement for the job.

“The committee recommends that if legally possible he may be repatriated to his parent department,” the report stated.

He belonged to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Physical Plan­ning and Housing Depart­ment and the Frontier High­way Authority, and the committee has noted that the experience certificate submitted by him does not indicate if it is acquired from his previous employer in the fields of investigation, inqui­ries, research and legal matters.

The committee has also recommended that Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, who belonged to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), may be repatriated to his parent department.

It said that his services cannot be retained in NAB because the certificates submitted by him stipulate that his core responsibilities were to analyse, inquire and scrutinise the estimates for approval of competent authority.

The special committee, comprising the Establishment Division secretary, a member of the Federal Public Service Commission and the director general, HR NAB, was constituted on the directives of the Supreme Court.

The committee said that additional director Mubashar Ghulzar could not be retained in NAB, but also the officer could not be repatriated as he had already resigned from his previous organisation.

Other officers mentioned in the report, including Zahir Shah, retired Brig Farooq Naser Awan, Altaf Bawany, Hussain Ahmed, Atiqur Rehman, Mirza Sultan Saleem, Masood Alam, Mirza Irfan, Nauman Aslam, Raza Khan, Abdul Hafeez Khan, Mujahid Akbar Baloch, S. M. Hasnain, Abdul Hafeez Siddiqui, Zafar Iqbal Khan, Ghulam Farooq and retired Lt Col Tariq Mehmood Bhatti, will be retained by NAB.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 14, 2018

Another bailout for PIA

ANOTHER year, another bailout for PIA. This time the request for almost Rs17bn to help the ailing carrier stave off ...
November 14, 2018

Out of school

THE figure is sobering: nearly 25m children in Pakistan currently do not go to school. This means that unless ...
Anti-encroachment drive
Updated November 14, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has promised that the iconic Empress Market will be transformed into a model heritage site.
November 13, 2018

No vision for tax reform

AS talks with the IMF hit their stride, one glaring hole in the government’s vision for reforms is on the taxation...
November 13, 2018

Emergency care

THE quality of emergency care in a country has a direct impact on the number of lives saved, whether in case of...
Cricket success
Updated November 13, 2018

Cricket success

The team are now setting their sights on their first-ever series win against South Africa starting next month.