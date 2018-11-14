Two NAB officers don’t meet criteria of appointment, SC told

ISLAMABAD: A special committee in its report submitted to the Supreme Court has acknowledged that two officers currently working in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not meet the required criteria for their appointment.

The report has been finalised in response to a suo motu case against illegalities, contraventions and violations in appointments in the bureau.

It said out of 17 officers under consideration Farman­ullah and Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi should be repatriated to their parent departments.

Farmanullah was director in NAB Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Fayyaz Qureshi was director in NAB Sukkur.

The report states that the committee is of the view that Farmanullah, a director in grade-20, cannot be retained in NAB because an experience certificate provided by him could not meet the requirement mentioned in the advertisement for the job.

“The committee recommends that if legally possible he may be repatriated to his parent department,” the report stated.

He belonged to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Physical Plan­ning and Housing Depart­ment and the Frontier High­way Authority, and the committee has noted that the experience certificate submitted by him does not indicate if it is acquired from his previous employer in the fields of investigation, inqui­ries, research and legal matters.

The committee has also recommended that Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, who belonged to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), may be repatriated to his parent department.

It said that his services cannot be retained in NAB because the certificates submitted by him stipulate that his core responsibilities were to analyse, inquire and scrutinise the estimates for approval of competent authority.

The special committee, comprising the Establishment Division secretary, a member of the Federal Public Service Commission and the director general, HR NAB, was constituted on the directives of the Supreme Court.

The committee said that additional director Mubashar Ghulzar could not be retained in NAB, but also the officer could not be repatriated as he had already resigned from his previous organisation.

Other officers mentioned in the report, including Zahir Shah, retired Brig Farooq Naser Awan, Altaf Bawany, Hussain Ahmed, Atiqur Rehman, Mirza Sultan Saleem, Masood Alam, Mirza Irfan, Nauman Aslam, Raza Khan, Abdul Hafeez Khan, Mujahid Akbar Baloch, S. M. Hasnain, Abdul Hafeez Siddiqui, Zafar Iqbal Khan, Ghulam Farooq and retired Lt Col Tariq Mehmood Bhatti, will be retained by NAB.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2018