CNN sues White House over barring of reporter

AFPNovember 13, 2018

In this file photo taken on November 7, 2018 US President Donald Trump (R) gets into a heated exchange with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta (C). —AFP
CNN sued Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday, alleging the White House violated journalist Jim Acosta's rights under the constitution by revoking his press credentials following a heated exchange with the US president.

“The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process,” the news network said in a statement announcing the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington.

“We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process,” CNN said. “If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

The White House had suspended Acosta's hard pass after he sparred at a news conference with the president, who demanded that the reporter yield the microphone and called him a “rude, terrible person” when he did not immediately comply.

Acosta persisted with questions and a White House intern tried to take the microphone from the CNN journalist — an incident the Trump administration characterise as misconduct against the female aide.

Acosta banishment from the White House marked an escalation in tensions between the president and his chief media antagonist.

The White House Correspondents' Association welcomed CNN's lawsuit, saying “revoking access to the White House complex amounted to disproportionate reaction to the events.”

“We continue to urge the administration to reverse course and fully reinstate CNN's correspondent,” WHCA president Olivier Knox said in a statement.

“The President of the United States should not be in the business of arbitrarily picking the men and women who cover him.”

AHAQ
Nov 13, 2018 09:07pm

Trump will be even a bigger loser in 2020

Ahmed
Nov 13, 2018 09:15pm

Democracy at work. Suing the most powerful institution in the land for a lapse in the freedom of expression would be unimaginable in many other countries.

Neel Kamal
Nov 13, 2018 09:35pm

Trump will countersue CNN to display all the fake news ( all the news) reported by CNN & MSNBC.

Neel Kamal
Nov 13, 2018 09:37pm

CNN can still report the news. Just not from the White House where Trump can do as he wishes.

Tamilselvan
Nov 13, 2018 09:40pm

Useless lawsuit by CNN. When the President says enough and wants another reporter to ask the next question the reporter as a brat kept on talking and tge Whitehorse as tge rught to bar the reporter and not the company he represents . Americans will side with the President in this issue

M. Saeed
Nov 13, 2018 09:40pm

Trump not following merits of the profession and acting whimsically, amounts to dictatorial procedures thus, marring the rights of the electorates who voted him democratically to the position of President.

Veer Singh
Nov 13, 2018 09:58pm

American Democracy at its best!

