Interim bail of Zardari, others extended for fourth time in money laundering case

A banking court extended for the fourth time the interim pre-arrest bail of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others in a money laundering case on Tuesday.

Banking court Judge Tariq Mehmood Khoso extended the bail of the suspects till December 10.

Both Zardari and Talpur reached the court amid tight security. Former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and other detained suspects were produced from prison.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked them along with several bankers and businessmen in a case pertaining to money laundering of Rs4.14 billion through ‘fake’ bank accounts in the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

Senior counsel Farooq H. Naek, who was representing Zardari and Talpur, submitted an application seeking an extension to his clients' pre-arrest bails — which the court granted.

The court also extended the interim bail of other suspects including Zain Malik, the son-in-law of real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and three sons of Anwar Majeed, till the next hearing.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of FIA submitted an application seeking custody of the detained bankers — Lawai and Taha Raza — and stated that their physical custody was required for further interrogation.

Defence counsel Shaukat Hayat opposed the IO's plea, arguing that the FIA officials have been using delaying tactics. He added that instead of the FIA, the matter is being investigated by a joint investigation team.

The court issued notices to the counsels, directing them to file comments on the FIA application by November 16.

Additionally, the IO requested the court to grant him further time to submit the final challan of the case. The judge allowed his plea and directed him to conclude the investigation and submit the challan at the next hearing.

Two detained suspects, Taha Raza and Anwar Majeed, were not produced from the prison, and instead their medical reports were presented before the court.

A prison official informed the court that Raza had got his right knee fractured as he slipped in the prison last month. The suspect, who is in judicial custody, has been hospitalised, and therefore could not be produced before the court as he was not able to move.

Businessman Majeed, who is widely believed to be a close aide of Zardari, could also not be produced since he had been shifted from jail to a hospital because of his ailment — the court was informed.