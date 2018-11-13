Actor Asad Malik freed on bail after being arrested for carrying gun with expired license

A Cantonment Court on Tuesday granted actor Asad Malik bail after he was arrested in Lahore a day earlier for carrying an automatic firearm with an expired license.

Malik's bail was set at Rs50,000.

Yesterday, the Airport Security Force (ASF) at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport had taken Malik into custody after he was found to be in possession of an automatic firearm with an expired license.

The weapon was also taken into custody by the ASF.