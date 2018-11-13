DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Actor Asad Malik freed on bail after being arrested for carrying gun with expired license

Rana BilalNovember 13, 2018

Email

Actor Asad Malik — Photo courtesy: Facebook
Actor Asad Malik — Photo courtesy: Facebook

A Cantonment Court on Tuesday granted actor Asad Malik bail after he was arrested in Lahore a day earlier for carrying an automatic firearm with an expired license.

Malik's bail was set at Rs50,000.

Yesterday, the Airport Security Force (ASF) at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport had taken Malik into custody after he was found to be in possession of an automatic firearm with an expired license.

The weapon was also taken into custody by the ASF.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What now for the TLP?

What now for the TLP?

For TLP activists, if the party now faces an operation at the hands of the state, it is because of Pir Afzal Qadri.

Opinion

Editorial

November 13, 2018

No vision for tax reform

AS talks with the IMF hit their stride, one glaring hole in the government’s vision for reforms is on the taxation...
November 13, 2018

Emergency care

THE quality of emergency care in a country has a direct impact on the number of lives saved, whether in case of...
Cricket success
Updated November 13, 2018

Cricket success

The team are now setting their sights on their first-ever series win against South Africa starting next month.
November 12, 2018

The cost of perpetual war

THE ‘war on terror’ nomenclature may no longer be in official use, but the effects triggered by the 9/11 attacks...
November 12, 2018

War against polio

LIKE previous leaders, the current prime minister has announced his commitment to making Pakistan polio-free....
November 12, 2018

Eve of justice

JUSTICE delayed till the evening could indeed turn out to be justice expedited. The first evening courts in Pakistan...