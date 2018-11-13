Major, two sepoys martyred in ambush

MIRAMSHAH: An army officer and two sepoys were martyred when militants ambushed a military convoy in Rogha Bahadar village of the Razmak area of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

A fourth security man suffered injuries in the incident.

An Inter-Services Public Relations statement identified the martyrs as Major Irfan and sepoys Mudasir and Muhammad Hussain. The injured soldier was identified as Irfan.

According to the statement, the injured and the bodies were airlifted to the military hospital Bannu. No one has claimed responsibility for the ambush.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2018