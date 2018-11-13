DAWN.COM

Major, two sepoys martyred in ambush

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 13, 2018

Major Irfan and two sepoys were killed, while one soldier was injured in an ambush. — File photo
MIRAMSHAH: An army officer and two sepoys were martyred when militants ambushed a military convoy in Rogha Bahadar village of the Razmak area of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

A fourth security man suffered injuries in the incident.

An Inter-Services Public Relations statement identified the martyrs as Major Irfan and sepoys Mudasir and Muhammad Hussain. The injured soldier was identified as Irfan.

According to the statement, the injured and the bodies were airlifted to the military hospital Bannu. No one has claimed responsibility for the ambush.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2018

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 13, 2018 10:06am

The nation is proud of you. Rest in peace. Long live Pakistan.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 13, 2018 10:42am

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, agree

Recommend 0

Editorial

