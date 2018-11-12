DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB chairman bars officials from giving interviews to media

Dawn.com | Inamullah KhattakUpdated November 12, 2018

Email

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal has urged the media outlets to refrain from commenting on the ongoing investigations. —Dawn Archives
NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal has urged the media outlets to refrain from commenting on the ongoing investigations. —Dawn Archives

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal has barred all officials of the accountability watchdog from giving interviews to media outlets, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the NAB spokesperson, the bureau has imposed a complete ban on media appearance of all director generals, directors and other officials.

“If the media channels request for information regarding any reference or case, only the bureau's spokesperson has been authorised to share the relevant information [with them],” read the NAB statement.

Moreover, the NAB chairman has sought a complete record of NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem's interviews from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) "so that action could be taken in the light of the law". He has also urged the media outlets to refrain from commenting on the ongoing investigations.

The anti-corruption body, in its press release, made it clear that it "respects all the honourable members of the Parliament".

On Friday, the NAB chairman took notice of TV interviews given by Saleem, who opposition MNAs have accused of maligning and conducting a media trial against them, and of disclosing information about sub-judice matters with the consent of the chairman.

Opposition parties had submitted a "question of privilege" in the National Assembly Secretariat, calling to attention to what they called a "media trial" by the DG NAB Lahore during his appearance on news channels.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Free hugs here

Free hugs here

We ask simply for the law to be applied to those who held us hostage.

Editorial

November 12, 2018

The cost of perpetual war

THE ‘war on terror’ nomenclature may no longer be in official use, but the effects triggered by the 9/11 attacks...
November 12, 2018

War against polio

LIKE previous leaders, the current prime minister has announced his commitment to making Pakistan polio-free....
November 12, 2018

Eve of justice

JUSTICE delayed till the evening could indeed turn out to be justice expedited. The first evening courts in Pakistan...
November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...