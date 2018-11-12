DAWN.COM

Journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry handed over to CTD for 2-day physical remand

Naeem SahoutaraUpdated November 12, 2018

Judge directs the investigating officer to produce Nasrullah Chaudhry on Nov 13 and submit a charge sheet.— Photo courtesy: Twitter
An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Monday granted a two-day physical remand of journalist Nasrullah Khan Chaudhry to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of hate literature.

ATC Judge Naimatullah Phulpoto directed the investigating officer (IO) to produce the detained journalist on November 13 and also submit a charge sheet on the next hearing.

Chaudhry, a journalist associated with Urdu-language daily Nai Baat, was detained by law enforcercement personnel following a raid on his residence on Friday night.

On Monday, the CTD officials disclosed his arrest in a case registered under Sections 11W(i) and 11F(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, which pertain to printing, publishing, or disseminating any material to incite hatred, and offer support and hold meetings for a proscribed organisation.

Editorial: Intrusion into Karachi Press Club by armed men seems like another attempt to stifle the media

The journalist community is continuing its protest against Chaudhry's detention, which the journalists’ representative groups describe as an attempt to justify the raid by the LEAs personnel on the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on the night of November 8.

On Monday, IO Syed Ali Haider of the CTD produced the detained journalist before the administrative judge and requested for his 14-day physical remand for interrogation.

The officer informed the court that the detained suspect was allegedly involved in facilitating an Al Qaeda terrorist, named Khalid Mukashi.

He further stated that security personnel had also recovered a bag containing four copies of Nawa-i-Afghan Jihad published in 2011, which promoted violence against Pakistan, the government and incited religious hatred.

In view of the initial facts, the IO pleaded for a 14-day physical remand of the detained journalist, who is already in CTD's custody, for further investigation.

However, Advocates Mohammad Farooq and Syed Haider Imam Rizvi, the defence counsel for Chaudhry, vehemently opposed the IO’s plea for physical remand of the journalist.

They argued that Chaudhry was innocent and was picked up after participating in a journalists protest outside the Sindh Governor House against the raid on the KPC.

"The news about Chaudhry’s arrest in a false case has been widely reported in the international media, bringing a bad name for the country as well as Pakistani journalists," the counsel deplored, and urged the court to dismiss the IO’s request for physical remand.

Turning down the plea for a 14-day remand, the ATCs administrative judge granted a two-day remand and directed the IO to submit the charge sheet against the suspect on Nov 13.

