Punjab govt decides to remove Dr Umar Saif as PITB chairman

Dawn.comUpdated November 12, 2018

PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif. — File
The Punjab government has decided to remove Dr Umar Saif as the chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), it emerged on Monday.

Talking to Dawn.com, Dr Saif confirmed that the government has approved a summary to replace him. No notification, however, has been issued in this regard as yet.

"It is the prerogative of the government to appoint anyone they wish," he said.

"I have worked for the government for seven years. I hope they appoint someone who can take this forward."

Dr Saif, who is also the vice-chancellor of Lahore's Information Technology University (ITU), in a Facebook post said it had been his privilege to serve the country "for as long as I could".

"I served 5 successive governments and established two institutions: PITB, which became the main reform engine for the government with over 300 projects in Punjab and other provinces, and ITU, which in just 5 years, became one of the premier technology universities of Pakistan with close to 100 PhD faculty members," he wrote.

"In the end, I served for as long as I could — beyond provincial boundaries and political divides — and gave it all I had. I am sure those who come in future will take these institutions to new heights."

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dr Saif led projects such as Plan9, PlanX and Tech Hubb Connect at the PITB. Under his watch, the board also played a key role in digitalising the police department, land record and other departments of the Punjab government.

Ahsan Gul
Nov 12, 2018 08:23pm

Good response by Dr. That's the way we all should behave.

Ali
Nov 12, 2018 08:23pm

not cool.

M. Saeed
Nov 12, 2018 08:26pm

Still a very young man of 39 years age and a post doctorate specialist in Computer Science. All along, he had been an outstanding scholar and computer scientist of international standing. His replacement of equal and better standing is very difficult, if not impossible.

Ali Mansoor
Nov 12, 2018 08:28pm

WOW, Naya Pakistan

Omar
Nov 12, 2018 08:38pm

He is actually one of the good guys.

Omer
Nov 12, 2018 08:40pm

How unfortunate this is? Dr Umar Saif is well reputed prodessional. PTI is undoing all the good work and not doing anything good by themselves.

Malik M Nawaz
Nov 12, 2018 08:43pm

I am not sure about what really Dr.Umar Saif has done so far for Pakistan, he has all the best degree one can imagine but is it resulting a betterment for Pakistan in IT sector ?

Amir
Nov 12, 2018 08:46pm

@M. Saeed, everyone has replacement equal or better

Ali Raza
Nov 12, 2018 08:47pm

Its not a good decision.

Patriot
Nov 12, 2018 08:47pm

What is the reason of replacing a qualified person. Political motive or corruption??? May someone enlighten me please.

Kamal
Nov 12, 2018 08:59pm

He is a MIT graduate. You will not find another one!

