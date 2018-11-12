DAWN.COM

Government orders clearance of media houses' dues to prevent layoffs

Dawn.comUpdated November 12, 2018

The information minister says that the announcement is significant in the backdrop of the ongoing media retrenchment.— DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned departments to immediately clear all pending dues accruing to media houses.

"In the past few weeks, the government has observed that people are being sacked from various media houses. The PTI government is committed to providing livelihood to people and this decision will serve as an instant relief measure," Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry said the federal and the provincial governments have been directed to start the process of reimbursing media houses with immediate effect.

He alleged that previous governments had used media advertisements as a political tool and that policy had affected business and created chaos in the industry.

The information minister claimed that the PTI-led government will "bring a rationality and balance" in the industry through its decisions.

"Similar to how the incumbent government has abolished censorship in state-run media, it is taking measures to limit and eventually end government control over media advertisements," he said.

Chaudhry said that it had been decided that a transparent advertisement policy will be chalked out to deal with advertising contracts purely on a merit basis.

Gaz
Nov 12, 2018 07:54pm

Sorry but have to disagree. There are too many news channels with too many anchors all thinking they are experts in everything. No point providing government subsidies let the fittest survive let the others go.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 12, 2018 08:25pm

Again, good governance. People must be taken care off.

Recommend 0
Qaiser Ahmed
Nov 12, 2018 08:45pm

It is not the governments mandate to bail out failing businesses. Imran Khan you are being played.

Recommend 0
Rohail
Nov 12, 2018 09:01pm

Govt should teach these media houses a lesson which they remembered countless days to come. They have been preaching Maryam and NS instances for years and now crying for payments and dues.

Recommend 0

