DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt's botched handling of Aasia Bibi protests is 'divine justice': PML-N senator

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniUpdated November 12, 2018

Email

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan speaks in the Senate on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan speaks in the Senate on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government on Monday once again came under fire in the Senate from opposition lawmakers over its handling of protests by religious parties against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, with PML-N's Mushahidullah Khan claiming that the ruling party was merely reaping what it had sowed while it was in opposition.

He alleged that the last time such protests had taken place, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had participated in the sit-ins. Governments leaders had also exploited the issue to gain votes, he alleged.

It is "divine justice" that the "fire" the ruling party had started has now become impossible for it to extinguish, Khan said, adding that agreements are now being signed with the people who issued statements against state institutions.

"You hindered a country that was speeding towards progress... but today you are unable to even answer whether Aasia [Bibi] is present in the country or not," the PML-N leader said while addressing the treasury benches.

"The khatm-e-nabuwwat [protesters] that are your foes today were your friends yesterday... is this not 'divine justice'?"

After an exchange of hot words with several government members over his criticism of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was not present in the house, Khan resumed his broadside against Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.

"They say the three-day [TLP] sit-in resulted in a loss of Rs50 billion per day... why don't they multiply Rs50bn with 126 days?" he said, in a taunting reference to the 126-day sit-in staged by the PTI in 2014.

"Why didn't you think then that this was causing loss of the country and people?"

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in his remarks regretted the situation that arisen from the countrywide protests staged by religiopolitical groups.

"A registered political party crossed the red line," he said, referring to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)

"Are we going to continue tolerating a political party which talks about creating anarchy in the country?" he asked, observing that the Constitution calls for the suspension of a party's membership if it talks against the country's sovereignty.

He wondered why the government had opted to "escape" from the national consensus that emerged over the protests and proceeded to enter into a deal with the agitators.

"The interior minister laid all the blame for this on the opposition, which was standing next to you," he said, addressing the treasury benches.

"The government's inefficiency spread despair among the people," he said.

Bill for parliament ratification of govt's foreign agreements

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday presented a bill in the Senate that could make it binding upon the government to place agreements and contracts with other countries, donors and international monetary organisations before the parliament for ratification.

The bill titled “Ratification of Foreign Agreements by Parliament Bill, 2018” had been moved by Rabbani, the former Senate chairman, in August.

Through the bill, the PPP leader has called upon the government to place a foreign agreement, contract or protocol to be signed with any country before both the houses of the parliament to seek approval of its draft within 15 days of its finalisation.

Speaking in the upper house today, Rabbani said it is a practice in some countries that all agreements are ratified by the parliament.

He explained that the bill would force the government to present in the legislature agreements on which it has negotiated with foreign parties, but before the agreement has been signed.

The parliament will then send its recommendations on the agreement to the relevant ministry, which will inform the parliament about the approval of the suggestions within a specified time.

Commenting on the proposal, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said although he principally had no objections against the bill, there is no uniform practice around the world regarding ratification of agreements and treaties by the parliament.

"Many countries do not get agreements ratified by the lawmakers," he informed the Senate. A situation of uncertainty can be created by frequent amendments to international treaties, on which talks can last for several years, he added.

"A method of review should be devised that doesn't become a hindrance in the [signing of agreements]," he stressed.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq supported the bill, saying matters like foreign agreements should not stay confined to the executive and that the parliament should have a say in them.

After hearing all opinions on the proposal, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani sent the bill to the relevant committee.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Feroz
Nov 12, 2018 04:46pm

It is an excellent Bill and citizens must press their representatives in Parliament to get it passed.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Nov 12, 2018 05:17pm

This is a welcome bill. It will provide much needed parliament oversight and will lead to better quality of the contracts. The parliament ratification requirement will usher in better government accountability and will discourage unnecessary secrecy of the many contract details.

The bill, however, should also stipulate a provision and mechanism for a fixed time interval for parliament assessment and ratification decision for each contract.

Recommend 0
Azhar Hussain
Nov 12, 2018 05:33pm

This guy just remembered this?

Recommend 0
Habibullah Naviwala
Nov 12, 2018 05:37pm

Govt needs free hand to do its job Senate responsibilities are to let govt do its job without restrictions Senate do job to ease govt job so keep it to legislate rather to control

Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Nov 12, 2018 06:13pm

Agreements have to be approved by the lower and Senate in ALL democratic countries. It's a good thing if Pakistan is adopting this practice also

Recommend 0
Alam
Nov 12, 2018 06:21pm

The agreements signed by previous two governments and whch are still valid like LNG etc should also come under discussion.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Nov 12, 2018 06:23pm

not a bad idea

Recommend 0
Khalid
Nov 12, 2018 06:53pm

I fully agree. PMLN should submit the agreement Nawaz Sharif signed with Musharraf as part of this law. Just because PTI is in power, all these "good laws" are being proposed. PPP and PMLN have always been exempt from all this.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 12, 2018 06:59pm

Every action or bill that hinders the progress on national development projects or plans, must be made legally strictly forbidden. All such actions should be completed before starting the projects.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Free hugs here

Free hugs here

We ask simply for the law to be applied to those who held us hostage.

Editorial

November 12, 2018

The cost of perpetual war

THE ‘war on terror’ nomenclature may no longer be in official use, but the effects triggered by the 9/11 attacks...
November 12, 2018

War against polio

LIKE previous leaders, the current prime minister has announced his commitment to making Pakistan polio-free....
November 12, 2018

Eve of justice

JUSTICE delayed till the evening could indeed turn out to be justice expedited. The first evening courts in Pakistan...
November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...