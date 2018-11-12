DAWN.COM

Bill seeking ratification of govt's foreign agreements by parliament presented in Senate

Nadir GuramaniUpdated November 12, 2018

Former senate chairman Raza Rabbani. — White Star/File
PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday presented a bill in the Senate that could make it binding upon the government to place agreements and contracts with other countries, donors and international monetary organisations before the parliament for ratification.

The bill titled “Ratification of Foreign Agreements by Parliament Bill, 2018” had been moved by Rabbani, the former Senate chairman, in August.

Through the bill, the PPP leader has called upon the government to place a foreign agreement, contract or protocol to be signed with any country before both the houses of the parliament to seek approval of its draft within 15 days of its finalisation.

Speaking in the upper house today, Rabbani said it is a practice in some countries that all agreements are ratified by the parliament.

He explained that the bill would force the government to present in the legislature agreements on which it has negotiated with foreign parties, but before the agreement has been signed.

The parliament will then send its recommendations on the agreement to the relevant ministry, which will inform the parliament about the approval of the suggestions within a specified time.

Commenting on the proposal, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said although he principally had no objections against the bill, there is no uniform practice around the world regarding ratification of agreements and treaties by the parliament.

"Many countries do not get agreements ratified by the lawmakers," he informed the Senate. A situation of uncertainty can be created by frequent amendments to international treaties, on which talks can last for several years, he added.

"A method of review should be devised that doesn't become a hindrance in the [signing of agreements]," he stressed.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq supported the bill, saying matters like foreign agreements should not stay confined to the executive and that the parliament should have a say in them.

After hearing all opinions on the proposal, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani sent the bill to the relevant committee.

Feroz
Nov 12, 2018 04:46pm

It is an excellent Bill and citizens must press their representatives in Parliament to get it passed.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Nov 12, 2018 05:17pm

This is a welcome bill. It will provide much needed parliament oversight and will lead to better quality of the contracts. The parliament ratification requirement will usher in better government accountability and will discourage unnecessary secrecy of the many contract details.

The bill, however, should also stipulate a provision and mechanism for a fixed time interval for parliament assessment and ratification decision for each contract.

Recommend 0
Azhar Hussain
Nov 12, 2018 05:33pm

This guy just remembered this?

Recommend 0
Habibullah Naviwala
Nov 12, 2018 05:37pm

Govt needs free hand to do its job Senate responsibilities are to let govt do its job without restrictions Senate do job to ease govt job so keep it to legislate rather to control

Recommend 0

