More than 5,000 fake accounts used for money laundering: PM's special assistant
The government has identified more than 5,000 fake accounts which were allegedly used for money laundering, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Monday.
Akbar, flanked by Senator Faisal Javed and Adviser to PM Iftikhar Durrani, held a press conference to share the progress made by the assets recovery unit — a joint team of officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue and watchdogs formed to bring back illegal money stashed abroad.
"More than $1 billion have been laundered abroad through these fake accounts opened under the names of small vendors," he revealed.
"These figures have been traced out after investigating overseas properties in excess of $1 million held by Pakistani nationals," he added.
The assistant said that the unit was currently going after the 'big fishes' only and the rest of offenders "will be taken care of on a later stage".
He told the media that the recovery unit — which is currently focusing on 10 countries — has found that assets worth $5.3 billion were accumulated abroad through alleged money laundering. "The amount translates into Rs700 billion," he said, adding that further details of all Iqama holders were being collected with the help of Dubai authorities as well as local resources.
"They take Iqamas to conceal their looted money abroad," he said, explaining that when Pakistani authorities sought records of Pakistani nationals living abroad, the names of Iqama holders were not included in the lists.
"The bad news [for money launderers] is that we are gathering details of all Iqama holders [too]," he added.
The accounts and foreign properties were found during investigations into ongoing cases. The details of each and every case will be shared with media when corruption references will be filed properly, Iftikhar Durrani added.
"This [$5.3bn] amount is a small estimated fraction of the ill gotten money laundered abroad," said Akbar.
Comments (30)
Who has used those account?Zardari, JKT and who else? Please name those as well..
We all know that fake accounts were created and used for money laundering purposes by both PMLN and PPP. The question is when will all looted money be recovered - this is what I and vast majority of people want to know, no more delays and topi dramas please. Let's get on with it and recover all tax payers looted money as quickly as possible.
Wonderful, nab them all. Payback time!
Good to expose iqama holder ministers too. Why do they need it if the ministers can go there with full protocol? It’s just a conduit to launder corruption money!
This is looting on the grand scale but the PML and the PPP and their friends. IK you need to bring the money back.
Still,government will not take steps to back money in the country,just assertions.Now,it's time to take action against all who looted the nation money
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, detecting activity can be fast, but recovery will be slow.
Soon there will be a u-turn and in the end there will be just few accounts, just like 200 billion dollars claim that was hoax, which has been admitted by PTI now. PTI has understood the art of optics to attract support from gullible Awam.
@Pak Army,
Don't be despondent and impatient. White collar crime takes time to unravel.
Great going govt PTI ... plz make sure looted money is recovered
Good effort but by the way were all financial and investigating wings were in deep sleep?
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani,
Well said and this is the voice of all Pakistanis.
Is there a mechanism to automatically freeze the bank account instantly if there is a sizeable inward amount? With 30% of the proceeds going to the actual owner of the bank account.
We should take this opportunity to kick start serious banking reforms in Pakistan, and the credit goes to IMRAN Khan. We must also realise that places such as Dubai and London are considered safe heavens by corrupt rich politicians and beaurocrates.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, totally agree. Similar findings were done by previous government but no action was taken at that time. We the people of Pakistan want to see actual results. A lot of investigations have been carried out in the past with no results.
Which banks is closed for opening the fake accounts?
Also, think why people take their money abroad in first place.....is it poor governance, deteriorating law and order, lack of opportunities....
We believe you. But is there any action. Its just talk and talk making people fools. And if this matter goes to court, it will take years and years because they are influential persons.
I cant understand how these fake accounts were opened. It takes a ordinary person humongous efforts to open an account with a bank. Perhaps SBP should clarify...
From one of the interview questions, it looks like Mr Zardari is aware that some of his businessmen friends have been using these accounts. Why delay the inevitable?. Arrest the people involved immediately.
well well well !!!! see if someone can open a fake account in the west ... if the system has a loophole the corrupt will take an advantage of this... We do live in an environment of crony capitalism, and the main reason we do is that loopholes are for sale, and who sell those loopholes, do I need to specify...
Show me the recovered cash. How it was done and what we will do is not good enough.
Throwing these numbers is easy. Now do the hard part and recover money. I don’t think recovering money is possible at all but hope I am proven wrong.
Fake?
@Sincere Pakistani, You have named people you suspect but media can not name people without proof!
5 ,000 fake account!!!!!!!!
@Misba, Getting money back is a complex process!
hilarious; good initiative; in this region banking sector too weak & capture by mafia
They started from the dharna now in Government, their attitude and verbose remained the same without concrete steps or material recoveries.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, relax, its not an easy task. They are sharing the current status of their ongoing investigation. It's good that they atleast have some figures in their hand. I believe we should avoid keeping jumping over on each issue. Try judging the case as per where it stands.
Shahzad Akbar did not inform media about his visit to UK and goals achieved. Looks like pleasent trip to UK on tax payers money .